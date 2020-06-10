SIUTA, Julia M. "Julie" (Rydnak)

Of Town of Wheatfield, entered into eternal life Thursday, June 4, 2020; beloved wife of the late August J. "Gus" Siuta Jr.; dearest Mom of Carolyn Smith and Mark A. Siuta; proud and loving Grandma of Sean, Jennifer, Colin and Matthew Smith; dear sister of Joan Kanack and predeceased by five brothers; also survived by nieces nephews and cousins. Julie was a member of the Madonna Council Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Post #1041 and the Polka Boosters Club. Private Funeral Services and Burial were held at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by SABER FUNERAL HOMES, (692-0271).