Sister M. Frances Joseph Piazza, 86, registered nurse and nursing administrator

June 6, 1934 – June 7, 2020

Sister M. Frances Joseph Piazza, OSF, a registered nurse and nursing administrator, died June 7, the day after her 86th birthday.

Born Jean Piazza in Phillipsburg, N.J., the daughter of Italian immigrants, she attended parochial schools operated by the Sisters of Mercy and became a registered nurse after studying in a three-year program at Easton Hospital School of Nursing in Easton, Pa.

She took two years of graduate studies at McGill University in Montreal, where she taught student nurses.

She then returned to Easton Hospital, where she was in charge of pediatrics and taught maternal and child health to nursing students.

She went on to work in the Pediatric Department of St. Clare’s Hospital in New York City and as an operating room nurse in Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, which was then in Niagara Falls, before entering the Sisters of St. Francis in 1963. She professed final vows on July 3, 1971.

She completed a bachelor’s degree at Empire State College and earned a state administration certificate at Cazenovia College. She also became an accredited record technician.

Sister Frances Joseph then was director of nursing at St. Mary’s Manor, administrator at St. Francis Home and a staff nurse, in-service education director and director of medical records at the former St. Francis Hospital.

In 1992, she became local minister and assistant to the infirmary supervisor at St. Mary of the Angels Convent.

When she retired in 2009, she looked for an opportunity to volunteer at Sisters Hospital, which was beginning a baby cuddling program in the neonatal intensive care unit. She told Global Sisters Report magazine in 2018 that she began as both a volunteer and a cuddler.

“But, presently,” she said, “I just do cuddling work and not volunteer work at the desk because I’m busy cuddling. I now work five days a week instead of one or two days a week. They needed me, like, every day.”

Survivors include a brother, James, and several nieces and nephews.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Mary of the Angels Chapel, 201 Reist St., Williamsville. A public Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date.