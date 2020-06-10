SCHMIDT, Gerald G.

Schmidt - Gerald G. SCHMIDT, Gerald G. Age 80 of Spring Hill, TN passed away on Saturday June 6, 2020 in Franklin, TN. Gerry was born in Buffalo, NY on February 27, 1940. He worked as an Industrial Engineer for General Motors for 41 years. Gerry is preceded in death by his parents Gustave Schmidt and Helen J. Zaberowski Schmidt, and wife of 43 years Anne Carol Viola Schmidt. Gerry is survived by sons Gerald "Gerry" M. Schmidt, Brentwood, TN & Jonathan F. Schmidt, Spring Hill, TN; daughter Christine Schmidt (Jonathan) Crowe, Nevada City, CA; ten grandchildren and his beloved dog Jasper. Donations in memory of Gerry Schmidt may be made to BrightStone, helping adults with special needs BrightStone.org/donate/give-now 615-790-4888. Plant a rose in remembrance of Gerry's legacy and to honor his lifelong love of roses.