SBA launches online MBA for veteran business owners in New York

The U.S. Small Business Administration is launching its first online Veteran Entrepreneurial Training and Resource Network Streetwise MBA program for veterans and their immediate family members who own small businesses in New York, starting in August.

It's the second phase of the Veteran Owned Small Business Growth Training Pilot Program, which the SBA launched earlier this year in New England, with 57 graduates so far. The expansion is funded by $100,000 from President Trump's donated salary.

The free MBA program — which is now also open to eligible applicants in New Jersey and Connecticut — is designed to provide veterans with skills, resources, mentoring and networking to help them grow their own small businesses. The online content is intended to assist entrepreneurs build their capacity, boost revenues, manage their cash flow and create jobs, and it now also includes classes on crisis management and working with lenders and other stakeholders to confront financial challenges, the agency said.

To qualify, businesses must have been operational for at least one year, with at least $75,000 in annual revenues, though exceptions may be considered. For more information or to apply, go to www.vetrn.org.