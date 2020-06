ROBINSON, Loretta M. (Scholz)

Robinson - Loretta M. (nee Scholz)

Age 71, Saturday, June 6, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 12, at 10 AM at Good Shepherd Parish R.C. Church, 5442 Tonawanda Creek Rd. North, in the Town of Pendleton. Friends are invited. Please visit www.ROTHFUNERAL.com for complete obituary information and condolences.