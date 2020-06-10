Rob Gronkowski, Bucs help high school team whose equipment was lost in fire

Western New York native Rob Gronkowski, and his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are donating $11,000 to help a Tampa high school football program replace equipment that was lost in a fire at the school last month.

The May 16 fire was started by a juvenile who has been charged with two counts of second degree arson and one count of burglary, Tampa Fire Rescue told ESPN.

“Hey everyone, last week we heard about an unfortunate event in Tampa where a fire burned down a high school storage shed full of their team’s football equipment. Sadly, they lost it all,” Gronkowski said via video. “Well, the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation and my new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are all about youth reaching their full potential. So we’re going to do just that. To the Blake High School Yellow Jackets, you’re getting a brand-new storage unit and new football equipment to replace everything that was lost courtesy of our foundation and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation. So keep working hard this summer, stay active and stay healthy and my new teammates and I are looking forward to seeing you soon.”

"Hey Blake High School – we heard about the fire that destroyed your storage shed full of football equipment. Guess what?? The Gronk Nation Youth Foundation and the @BucsFoundation are replacing it all!" 📽️: @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/zxaW9jPGw7 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 9, 2020

According to ESPN, the school planned to replace the equipment, but the donation will allow the money to be used elsewhere. Schools across the country are expecting budget challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This fire was devastating to our student-athletes after an already tumultuous past few months," Blake High Principal Jesse Salters said in a statement. "This donation from the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation is a generous gesture from our brand-new Buccaneer, and neighbor, Rob Gronkowski. Thank you to Gronk and the Bucs for this donation, which will allow Blake High to replace all its football equipment and help our athletes get back on the field."