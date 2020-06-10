Reporters' Notebook: June 10, 2020 – Be a virtual winner

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from singer and actress Judy Garland, born Frances Ethel Gumm on this date in 1922, “Be a first-rate version of yourself, not a second-rate version of someone else.”

WINNERS WANTED – St. Leo the Great Church in Amherst will host a virtual gift card raffle at 7 p.m. Saturday on Facebook Live and Zoom.

There will be more than 60 spins to win a gift card to a variety of local restaurants. Only 200 spots are available for a donation of $30 a spot. For more info and tickets, visit stleothegreatamherst.com or the church’s Facebook page.

IN THE SWIM – The Erie County Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual summer fish stocking program has begun.

Landowners who want to restock their ponds can order largemouth bass and fathead minnows through July 13, with pickup July 25 in the district office in East Aurora.

For order forms, information and fish stocking license applications, call 652-8480, ext. 5, or visit ecswcd.org.

PULLING THE PLUG – There will be no swimming in the municipal pools in the City of Olean this summer, Mayor William J. Aiello reports. “This was a tough call,” he said in announcing the closing, “however, concerns for the safety of our residents during the Covid-19 pandemic ultimately led us to this decision. The city will maintain the pools properly so they will be ready to reopen in summer of 2021.”

GET THOSE SHOTS – A free rabies clinic for pets will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday by the Allegany County Health Department, the Town of Hume and the Town of Caneadea at Fillmore Park in the Village of Fillmore. Those who come should remain in their vehicle when they arrive at the West Main Street-Park Drive entrance. Masks are required. Pre-registration is recommended. Visit the Rabies Control link at alleganyco.com/departments/health.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Phil Rumore, Amy Vigneron, Charles Castiglia, Doug Hartmayer, Kyle Williams, Cleo Calloway, Shawnatai’ R. Crews, Sue Danzer, Michael Carrig, Ryan LoTempio, Lee Porreca, Lois Urbanski, Kathy Gwitt, Nancy Shields, Dawn Eisingmenger Boudreau, Eric Perry, Janet Mobius, Clare Atkinson, Lucy Betz, Kara Denecke McGuire, Kaylee Wise, Mandy Schlegel, Nancy Czajka, Matt Williams, Gerard Ruszczyk, Deb Lis, Sue Bernys, Timothy Nietowski Sr., Erica Frisicaro-Pawlowski, Patricia Wannemacher, Bonnie Anticola and Daniel C. Block Jr.

AND THURSDAY – Pat Weisenburg, Tom Barone, Ryan Miller, Shawn Stepner, Rachel Beerman, Cory Haqq, Jay McDonnell, Diane Klajbor, Donna Warner, Kathy Szlachetka, Dylan Wojciechowski, Maura Graber and Annette Ess.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.