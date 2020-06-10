Buffalo police dispatcher suspended for post calling protesters 'wild animals'

A Buffalo police dispatcher with more than 20 years at the department was suspended earlier this week for writing a Facebook post that referred to demonstrators as "[expletive] WILD ANIMALS" and said the mayor should allow police "to shoot to kill."

"Enough is enough !!!" Robert J. Marth wrote on Facebook. "What is going on is uncalled for .... [EXPLETIVE] WILD ANIMALS ... and what do you do to an animal that's rabid out of control --- you take it out !! Mayor stop being a patsy to these [expletive] and give the order !!! Allow the officers to shoot to kill !!"

The police department suspended him without pay, officials announced Monday.

Marth, 60, did not respond to messages seeking comment on Wednesday.

His Facebook account has been deleted, though screenshots of his post have circulated on various social media platforms.

Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood in a written statement called the post "reprehensible" and said the department opened an internal investigation.

As part of the disciplinary process, the two sides will hold an informal hearing on the matter, said Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo. If the two sides do not come to an agreement, the process would continue with a formal hearing and, without resolution, would move to arbitration, Rinaldo said.

Police officials became aware of the post when it was sent to the department, he said.

Sean Carney, president of AFSCME Local 264, the city's blue-collar union, declined comment, saying he could not discuss specifics because it was an ongoing case.

Marth, who has also worked as a security guard, started working for the department in May 1999, according to city payroll records. His salary in 2019 was $56,964, according to the Empire Center's SeeThroughNY online database of public employee salaries.

In January 2004, Marth was credited by police for helping to save the life of a woman believed to be trying to kill herself, according to Buffalo News archives.

Marth helped officers in a search for a Hamburg woman who police in Florida were told was trying to kill herself "somewhere near a hospital" in Buffalo, according to News archives.

Police located the woman unconscious in a vehicle when the temperature at the time was about 14 degrees.