Bills legends among those urging Congress to end qualified immunity for police

Bills legends Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith, Thurman Thomas and Steve Tasker are among the more than 1,400 current and retired athletes, coaches and executives from the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball who have signed a Players Coalition letter to Congress, urging the passage of an act that would end qualified immunity for police.

The bill, introduced Thursday by U.S. Reps. Justin Amash, L-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., seeks to eliminate the doctrine of qualified immunity, thus giving Americans a better chance to hold public officials accountable. Qualified immunity makes it difficult to sue police officers because it is a federal law that shields law enforcement and government officials from civil liability for things they do in the course of their jobs.

Currently, police officers and public officials cannot be sued unless the action they take clearly violates a constitutional right – and there's a prior, identical case in which the official was held liable. The bill was introduced by Amash and Pressley in response to the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor by police.

"We are tired of conversations around police accountability that go nowhere, and we have engaged in too many 'listening sessions,' where we discuss whether there is a problem of police violence in this country," members of the Players Coalition wrote in its letter to Congress. "There is a problem. The world witnessed it when Officer (Derek) Chauvin murdered George Floyd, and the world is watching it now, as officers deploy enormous force on peaceful protesters like those who were standing outside of the White House last week.

"The time for debate about the unchecked authority of the police is over; it is now time for change."

Today, on behalf of 1100+ athletes & coaches and 300+ front office personnel across the @NFL @NBA & @MLB, we urge Congress to pass the Ending Qualified Immunity Act, introduced by @justinamash & @AyannaPressley We demand accountability for police brutality. It's time for change. pic.twitter.com/ro7eRmvSK6 — PlayersCoalition (@playercoalition) June 10, 2020

The Amash-Pressley bill follows a resolution presented by U.S. senators Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Edward Markey, D-Mass.; and Cory Booker, D-N.J., that also asked for the end of qualified immunity.

"It is time for Congress to eliminate qualified immunity and it can do so by passing the Amash-Pressley Bill," the letter to Congress reads. "When police officers kill an unarmed man, when they beat a woman, or when they shoot a child, the people of this country must have a way to hold them accountable in a court of law.

"And officers must know that if they act in such a manner, there will be repercussions. A legal system that does not provide such a recourse is an illegitimate one. In their grief, people have taken to the streets because for too long, their government has failed to protect them. The Courts and elected officials alike have instead shielded people who caused unspeakable harm. Congress must not be complicit in these injustices, and it should take this important step to show that law enforcement abuse will not be tolerated."

The Players Coalition was started by NFL players, but they asked NBA and MLB players to join the effort.

Current Bills players Vernon Butler, Dion Dawkins, E.J. Gaines, Ty Nsekhe and Josh Norman also signed the letter, as did Akron native J.C. Tretter, the Cleveland Browns' center and current NFL Players Association president.

Included among a lengthy list of former Bills players and coaches to also sign the letter are the following: Jehuu Caulcrick, Steve Christie, Nate Clements, Russell Copeland, Ted Cottrell, John Fina, Drayton Florence, Jordan Gay, Marquise Goodwin, Jabari Greer, Donald Jones, Mark Maddox, Doug Marrone, Ryan Neufeld, Jeff Nixon, Lafayette Pitts, Bill Polian, Peerless Price, Frank Reich, Takeo Spikes, Wyatt Teller, Will Wolford and Robert Woods.