Phase three is coming. Can restaurants get by under the state's new rules?

It has been perhaps one of the most anticipated reopenings since the coronavirus shutdown began: the return to dine-in restaurant service.

It could happen in Western New York as early as June 16, according to the state's phase three reopening timeline. When it does, it will be governed by a new set of rules designed by the state to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, which has killed more than 550 people in Erie County.

One of those rules is proving especially difficult to navigate: the one that says eateries must reduce their dine-in capacity by 50%.

While restaurateurs understand why it's necessary, they say the restriction will make it harder for them to break even in an already challenging financial climate, and some restaurants might not be able to reopen at all.

The impact will depend on a number of factors, according to those in the industry, but it mostly comes down to the numbers. How much square footage does the restaurant have? How was business before the shutdown? How are the restaurant's margins? Does it own or rent its real estate? Does it have a financial safety net?

"The Roycroft is a place that can do better under those parameters," said Dan Garvey, innkeeper at the Roycroft Inn and past-chairman of the New York State Restaurant Association.

The expansive Roycroft Inn has seating in several different rooms and an abundance of outdoor space.

The restaurant did surprisingly well with curbside pickup and takeout, and it is booked solid for the rest of the week now that the state has allowed patio dining.

"All of us, we're just trying to keep people employed. We're trying to stay relevant and produce some revenue, but we're still working at a loss," Garvey said.

Some restaurants said they would not reopen until they've got the OK to return to full capacity.

Thomas D. Lombardo owns Ristorante Lombardo and the Little Club, both on Hertel Avenue. Reopening the Little Club in phase three does not make financial sense, he said, because there would not be enough revenue to cover the bills with the restaurant operating at 50% capacity.

Others, unable to weather the impact from the coronavirus health crisis, may not reopen at all.

National chains generally have the cash to see them through the tough times, so major closures aren't expected there. Takeout-heavy restaurants like sub shops and pizzerias – some of which had higher sales during the shutdown than during the same months in previous years – also are in a good spot. And restaurateurs who own their own properties will have an easier time staying afloat than those who are paying rent.

Diana Stefanovich, a third-generation owner at Christies Restaurant, operates the West Seneca restaurant with her sons. They also lease banquet space.

"I think the rent puts us under," she said. "It's hard to keep up with that and utilities."

Curbside pickup and takeout have "kept the doors open," but business certainly isn't what it was, she said.

"I lose money every day, but at least it's something," she said.

She's hoping to turn at least some of the banquet space into additional dining space, but it won't make up for the revenue lost on the banquet side of the business.

That is the case for The Grapevine Restaurant, which has three banquet facilities in Depew and Amherst, said co-owner Liza Pane.

When the company's Amherst restaurant introduced takeout, it was wildly popular, which allowed the restaurant to bring back its full staff. The restaurant has been able to bring in close to what it did before the shutdown, but when banquets and weddings are factored in, it's a big loss. The company has missed out on 120 event bookings over the shutdown. The Grapevine will maintain its newfound curbside operations, which incorporates banquet staff, and go forward with a new "blended" model, she said.

Still, operating at 50% capacity in the restaurant may be blessing in disguise at first, Pane said. It will give them time to ease into the new regulations, and it will give staff more time to interact with guests.

"Customers have been waiting to come back to see us. They're gonna want to talk and have longer conversations with the management team," she said.

It will also give the owners and staff time to figure out how to navigate full-service dining in what could be a vastly changed industry.

"We're prepared to meet their expectations, and those expectations might have changed," Pane said. "Maybe they expect us to be something different now."