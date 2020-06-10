Pharmacists are an essential solution for mass Covid-19 testing

By Scott J. Knoer

Scientists and policymakers at all levels of government agree: Covid-19 testing on a massive scale is critical to resume some semblance of normalcy in society.

How are we going to quickly ramp up to test every American? I can’t imagine any successful plan that doesn’t involve pharmacists.

With the right resources, pharmacists will dramatically expand access for Covid-19 testing and Congress has the power to make this happen immediately.

Pharmacists are the most accessible health care providers — close to 90% of the U.S. population lives within five miles of a pharmacy, and patients don’t usually require an appointment to see their pharmacist. For many Americans in rural and underserved areas, pharmacists are the only health professional they can access.

In most states, pharmacists are licensed to perform point-of-care testing for strep throat and influenza, among other conditions. Pharmacists also administer immunizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. Recent estimates show that at least 25% of the influenza vaccine administered each year is done within pharmacies.

Thanks to these public health contributions, federal and state governments have taken small steps to include pharmacists in the fight against Covid-19, which is a good start but doesn’t go far enough to ensure access to pharmacists’ patient care services, particularly for Medicare beneficiaries.

Despite recent efforts to increase patient access to Covid-19 testing at pharmacies, an appropriate reimbursement mechanism for Medicare patients has not been addressed. Right now, federal policies do not support adequate reimbursement for pharmacist testing for these patients, resulting in pharmacies losing money on every test they conduct.

Given the ongoing financial pressures on pharmacy practices prior to Covid-19, which resulted in thousands of pharmacies closing in the last several years, pharmacists need reasonable compensation for their test-related services to help keep their doors open. Giving pharmacists appropriate incentives will dramatically increase capacity and public access to testing in our communities, particularly in rural and underserved communities. Let’s learn from the misaligned financial models that have resulted in pharmacy deserts in many underserved areas of the country.

Pharmacists are ready to test patients now. They have the clinical training to test for Covid-19. Hindering the ability for all pharmacists to fight coronavirus as part of our nation’s recovery plan defies logic.

There is a solution that will remove the barriers to increasing pharmacist testing capacity and help get our society up and running. Congress must include pharmacists as testing providers for Medicare patients in the next coronavirus legislative package.

Reasonable payment for pharmacist services related to Covid-19 will make testing and immunizing (when vaccines are approved) widely available. It would be shortsighted and a disservice to our communities if Congress ignores this opportunity to dramatically expand Covid-19 testing for all Americans and help our country respond and emerge from this pandemic.

Getting serious about testing means creating a framework for pharmacists to be recognized as an essential public health provider. Much of the infrastructure is already there, thanks to action by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health and state officials across the country.

It’s up to Congress to finish the job.

Scott J. Knoer is CEO of the American Pharmacists Association.