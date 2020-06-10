Paroled murderer faces new rape and sexual abuse charges in Niagara Falls

Kyle A. Cummings, who was imprisoned for his role in the murder of a teenage Niagara Falls girl in 2002, was charged Wednesday with second-degree rape and other sex crimes in repeated incidents this year involving a 14-to-15-year-old victim, officials said.

Cummings, 32, was paroled Oct. 10 after serving nearly 17 years for second-degree murder in the death of Jennifer M. Bolender, 16, who was repeatedly stabbed Dec. 14, 2002, on an overpass above the LaSalle Expressway.

Cummings' brother, Christopher Cummings, and Daniel Pardee were also convicted in the 2002 slaying, and both are still incarcerated.

Kyle Cummings, who was 15 at the time of the murder, was sentenced to six years to life as a juvenile offender.

In the new case, he is charged with two counts of second-degree rape and single counts of second- and third-degree sexual abuse and child endangerment.

“I would like to thank Detective Kathy Stack and Detective Kenneth Redmond from the Niagara Falls Police Department for their prompt investigation into this matter," Niagara County District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek said. “They worked hand-in-hand with Assistant District Attorney Cheryl Grundy from our Special Victims Unit to immediately address these troubling allegations."

Assistant Public Defender Dominic H. Saraceno represented Cummings, at his arraignment before Niagara Falls City Judge Danielle M. Restaino, who set bail at $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.