State record rock bass caught, plus more Scattershots

On the heels of a state record white bass from the lower Niagara River in early May, 8-year-old Jason Leusch of Webster added another fish to the record book when he reeled in a 2-pound rock bass. The previous record was 1 pound, 15 ounces, caught in the Ramapo River in 1984 by Eric Avogardo of Hawthorne, N.J. You only need to beat a record by 1 ounce.

Jason was fishing off the dock in Port Bay, where his family has a cottage in Wayne County. He had caught about 20 rock bass that morning so when he called to say he had a big one, there was no immediate rush from his parents. However, when his father, Mike, saw the fish, he realized it truly was a big one, because he knew the record. The fish weighed 2.02 pounds on their digital scale. They took it to Bay Bridge Sport Shop in North Rose for the official weight. Jason was using a 5-foot ultralight rod with 10-pound test braided line, using fathead minnows for bait.

The next record he is going after will be for bluegill. That record is 2 pounds, 8 ounces.

Record carp caught in Chautauqua Lake?

On June 4, Brock Windoft of Lakewood and Rob Ward of Gerry went bowfishing in Windoft’s 18-foot airboat set up for carp fishing. It is rigged with a generator and lights, and they enjoy the thrill of the hunt at night. At 9:50 p.m., Windoft spotted a huge carp. Using a cheaper Mathews compound bow set up with an AMS Retriever Kit, Windoft found his mark with an arrow, and the fish went into the weeds. Ward had his PSE bow ready and he, too, connected on the monster fish. It took them less than 10 minutes to get the big fish to the boat.

As they lifted the behemoth over the side, both arrows came out when it hit the boat floor. They were lucky. It was the biggest fish either had ever seen. The official weight for the common carp was 53 pounds, 10 ounces. The previous state record was 50 pounds, 6 ounces, caught by Charles Primeau Sr. while fishing a nightcrawler on Tomhannock Reservoir in 1995. The length for the previous record was 44 1/2 inches. This fish was 43 1/2 inches long with a girth of 34 1/2 inches.

When they contacted the Region 9 office of the Department of Environmental Conservation, they learned that bowfishing was not part of the state’s record fish program. Fish must be caught through traditional angling methods, so the catch would not be a state record through DEC.

There is another option. The Bowfishing Association of America keeps state records. The New York record is a 49-pound common carp taken by Chris Brewer in 2012. It appears you must be a member to be recognized, so Windoft was deciding whether he should join.

National Fishing and Boating Week

With a pandemic in place and a new focus on social distancing and safety guidelines, the normal attention given to National Fishing and Boating Week has lost some luster. News releases from the national push have been slow in coming from www.takemefishing.org, and when they do, it’s centered on keeping people safe because of Covid-19. There are still plenty of opportunities to get a line wet or boat on our many waterways. Spending time outdoors is important for physical and mental well-being.

Some tips for fishing and boating safety include:

Limit the number of people on your boat unless you are from the same household.

Wear a mask if you cannot keep at least 6 feet apart.

Use the same equipment (rod and reel) when fishing.

Do not go out if you are sick.

Wash or sanitize your hands after fueling your boat.

Stay close to home and avoid crowds.

National Fishing Week began in 1979. With the passing of the Sport Fishing and Boating Safety Act in 1998, it was renamed to include boating and expanded to include two weekends. This year, most group events have been canceled, but there is plenty of opportunity to take someone fishing for the first time. New York State has scheduled a free fishing weekend June 27-28.

Outdoor Hall of Fame banquet

The New York State Outdoorsman Hall of Fame (NYSOHOF) was scheduled to hold its induction ceremony April 25 in Canastota. However, because of the Covid-19 pandemic and corresponding closures, the ceremony was put on hold. Current president Scott Faulkner said the ceremony and dinner has not been rescheduled.

However, it is a good time to recognize the rest of honorees that were selected. We have already told you about Ernie Calandrelli of Lewiston and Joseph "Jojo" Wilczewski of Amherst and their dedication to the outdoor community, but there are many others we should mention for for their hard work.

Zenon Olow, president of the Chautauqua County Federation of Sportsmen and chairman of the county’s Fisheries Advisory Board, headed a list of qualified inductees, including Jack Barker of Cortland; Michael Cambareri of Lacona; Edward “Ted” Collins of Oneida; Barb Elliot of Richland; John Forney of Kirkville; Anthony Vertucci of Baldwinsville; and Leigh Williams of Middlesex.

In addition, the Extra Mile Award was to be given to Lt. Steve Bartoszewski, Region 6 conservation officer for DEC. Outdoors Person of the Year was Doug Stang, assistant director for the Division Fish and Wildlife for DEC, who retired last month with more than 35 years of service to the agency. The Education Program Award went to the New York State chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.

The NYSOHOF is located within the Wildlife Sports and Educational Museum at Vails Mills. For more information, visit www.nysohof.org.