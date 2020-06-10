Marrano Homes ranked 181st in nation among homebuilders

Marrano Homes is moving up the ranks of the nation's largest homebuilders, just a year after breaking into the top 200.

The subsidiary of Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. rose 18 spots since last year – to 181 – on Builder Magazine's annual list, which is ranked by home closings from the previous year.

According to the data reported by the family-owned firm and cited by the trade publication, Marrano closed 193 homes in 2019, earning $76 million in gross revenue. That's an increase from 162 homes and $61 million in revenues in 2018.

“It’s always encouraging to see growth,” said Patrick Marrano, president of West Seneca-based Marrano.

Marrano, which specializes in single-family homes, patio homes and townhomes, has built more than 15,000 homes over the past 40 years in Western New York, the Rochester area and West Palm Beach, Fla., where it builds custom homes for as much as $10 million.