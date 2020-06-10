LOCK, Phyllis M. (Occhino)

June 8, 2020, age 70, beloved wife of the late William Lock; loving mother of Stacy A. (Gregory) McMahon and Adam Lock; cherished grandmother of Sean McMahon; dear sister of the late Joanne V. Occhino and the late Vincent (late Barbara) Occhino; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held privately and the convenience of the family. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com