Law shielding police disciplinary records is repealed in a win for transparency

It’s disappointing that legislation making it harder to hide police misconduct was passed on strict party lines in the state Legislature on Tuesday, but the important thing is that it passed.

When Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signs the bill into law, the provision of the state’s Civil Rights Law known as 50-a will be repealed. The original law was passed in 1976, intended to protect uniformed services from having their disciplinary histories used unfairly in trial proceedings. Aided by expansive court interpretations, the law’s power grew over the years, keeping the personnel and disciplinary records of any police officer, corrections officer or firefighter from being made public.

There have been other efforts at repeal in recent years, but all had stalled, partly due to considerable lobbying by police unions. The death of George Floyd while he was in police custody in Minneapolis, and the resulting protests, spurred the Democratic-controlled Legislature to action, with the repeal of 50-a part of a package of police reforms.

Not a single Republican in the Senate or Assembly voted for the repeal. Senate Republican Leader John Flanagan said there is no place in society for police brutality, but that Tuesday’s legislation would “vilify and punish every man and woman in law enforcement who serves to protect and serve our communities in New York.”

Flanagan’s words mirror those of police unions, who contribute heavily to both Republicans and Democrats. A statement from six unions representing officers, issued last Friday, said the intent of the repeal legislation “appears to be to destroy the morale of law enforcement, to subvert our rights and standing in the community, and to expose us to increased risk.” None of it is true. Twelve states already make those records public. This isn’t strange.

To be clear, having police records be made available under the state’s Freedom of Information Law, as is the case for other civil servants, does not mean they will lose all rights to privacy. Law enforcement agencies will need to turn over the disciplinary records of officers when requested under FOIL, but personal information like home addresses and phone numbers will be redacted.

Police unions do a disservice to their members when they characterize efforts to hold misbehaving officers to account as assaults on law enforcement. We have seen in the Catholic Church scandals what can happen when “bad apples” are shielded and protected. If police can’t weed out bad actors from their ranks, their credibility will suffer.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank-you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.