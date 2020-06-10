JACOB, Eugene J.

Jacob - Eugene J. Of The Villages, Florida and formerly of Buffalo and Hamburg, New York, passed away suddenly May 18, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He was born February 10, 1930 in Buffalo, New York. He attended Transfiguration School, St. John Kanty Prep in Erie, Pennsylvania and University of Buffalo, New York. He was a member of the Air National Guard, Niagara Falls, New York from 1951-1956 in the Medical Group as Staff Sargent. Throughout the majority of his career, he worked for one organization, The Acme Steel and Malleable Iron Works in Buffalo. He began as a Cost Estimator and advanced to Production Manager, then Division Sales Manager. In 1978, he transferred to the Parent Company, Buffalo Brake Beam as District Sales Manager and retired as Director of Sales and Marketing in 1993 after working 37 years. He had qualified for membership in the Buffalo Niagara Sales and Marketing Executives Association. In high school, he was on the debate team, played chess, baseball, was a fullback and punter on the football team and played alto saxophone in the band. He was a highly enthusiastic sports fan who rooted for his Buffalo Bills and Sabres hockey team. He also enjoyed boating, bowling, skiing and cards. Accomplished at golf, he was a member of the Hamburg Men's Golf Club and won many championships and scored several holes-in-one. He volunteered as a LPGA Marshall along with his wife. Having walked across the American side of Niagara Falls in 1969, together in retirement they traveled the USA and visited Israel, Russia, Europe, China and Africa. After recuperating from quadruple bi-pass, he moved to The Villages permanently in 2005. He was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and an usher at the 4 o'clock Mass at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, E. Jane (Provick) and sons Jeffrey (Anne), James (Cheryl) and Phillip (Tracy); grandchildren Colin (Jane), Jacquelyn (Andre), Caitlyn, Ashley and Joshua; also sister Grace Schultz; sister and brother-in-law Mary Virginia and David Kobie and sisters-in-law Christine and Rita and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John and brothers-in-law Donald and Victor. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church, 7081 SE Highway 42, Summerfield, Florida on June 25, 2020 at 10 AM. Interment at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Hamburg, New York. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com