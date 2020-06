GEE, Elmer S.

GEE - Elmer S. June 7, 2020, age 85, of Kenmore, husband of Linda (nee Jordan) Gee; also survived by six children; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and three brothers. Mr. Gee was a past Grand Knight at Twin City Council No. 413, Knights of Columbus. Obituary and condolences at www.hampfuneral.com