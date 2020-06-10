Protesters rally in Niagara Square during a protest organized by area educators to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Derek Baker, the principal at Sweet Home Middle School, speaks as protesters rally in Niagara Square during a protest organized by area educators to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Aislyn O'Malley, 12, whose mother is a teacher in Buffalo, holds a sign as protesters rally in Niagara Square during a protest organized by area educators to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Alexander Wilson raises his fist while standing on the steps of City Hall during a protest organized by area educators to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Protesters take a knee or sit as names of victims of police brutality are read during an 8 minute, 46 second silent reflection during a rally in Niagara Square organized by area educators to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)
Dr. Tiffany Nyachae, professor of education at Buffalo State College, speaks as protesters rally in Niagara Square during a protest organized by area educators to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)
Fabian Reid, 13, left, and his brother Owen Reid, 9, hold signs as protesters rally in Niagara Square during a protest organized by area educators to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)
Sheree Maxwell and her son Alexander Wilson, Jr. stand together on the steps of City Hall during a protest organized by area educators to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)
Protesters of all ages rally in Niagara Square during a protest organized by area educators to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)
An estimated 400 to 500 educators filled Niagara Square Tuesday, June 9, 2020, the 11th day of protests in Buffalo and around the nation supporting Black Lives Matter and urging police and justice reforms in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
