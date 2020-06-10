EPA announces brownfield funds for Lockport and Niagara projects

Niagara County received a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Wednesday, targeted for the fire-damaged former Military Road School in the Town of Niagara and the former Kendzie's Lanes on West Main Street in the City of Lockport.

Developers David M. Stapleton and David Tosetto want to turn the old school into an assisted living facility. They are also seeking state brownfield cleanup aid, said Amy Fisk, president of the Niagara County Brownfield Redevelopment Corp.

During that process, the building can't be demolished, which Town Supervisor Lee S. Wallace said he would prefer. "It's an eyesore," he said.

The city-owned Kendzie's site is to become retail space below three or four apartments, said Brian M. Smith, Lockport planning and development director. He said Matthew and C.J. Martin, owners of Lockport's Bewley Building, have been named preferred developers.

The county has received $7.3 million in EPA brownfield funds since 1998.