Dominik Hasek lashes out at Trump's tweet on Buffalo protester Martin Gugino

Hall of Fame goalie Dominik Hasek, one of seven Buffalo Sabres to have his uniform number retired, took to Twitter on Wednesday to criticize President Trump's viral tweet about injured Buffalo protester Martin Gugino.

"The President of the United States is acting like a pig," Hasek tweeted, in words translated from Czech by Google. "Talking-tweeting about an injured 75-year-old like a police fault (sic) is disgusting like this! And Republicans are hiding like rats (except Mitt Romney). Where is their pride? Sad."

The tweet ended with a thumbs-down emoji. It was written as a comment on a CNN story about Capitol Hill Republicans showing concern over Trump's eroding standing because of the coronavirus pandemic and the unrest stemming from the death of George Floyd.

Romney, the Republican senator from Utah who lost the presidential election to Barack Obama in 2012, said Tuesday, "I saw the tweet. It was a shocking thing to say. I won’t dignify it with any further comment.” As Hasek noted, most other Republicans declined comment on it.

Hasek's Twitter account, which is almost entirely in Czech, had only about 3,600 followers as of Wednesday night and was not verified by the social media site. The Sabres, however, confirmed the account was Hasek's.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that Gugino was an "ANTIFA provocateur." The Amherst man remains in the Erie County Medical Center with a head injury suffered when he was pushed to the ground in Niagara Square by Buffalo police following a protest last week. Video of the incident has been seen worldwide.

Hasek, 55, told a Czech Republic website last summer that he would consider running for president of his homeland. He has no political experience and currently owns and operates an energy drink company. Hasek visits Buffalo a couple of times a year to do charitable work with the Sabres Foundation and Hasek's Heroes, the longtime Buffalo charity he's run to attract underprivileged children to hockey.

Hasek played for the Sabres from 1992-2001 after being acquired in a trade with Chicago. He retired from the NHL in 2008 at age 43 after serving as a backup role for Detroit while winning his second Stanley Cup with the Red Wings.

Hasek is 14th on the all-time NHL list with 389 victories for the Sabres, Chicago, Detroit and Ottawa. He's two ahead of Anaheim's Ryan Miller, who passed Hasek in 2012 to become the Sabres' franchise leader. Miller won 284 games in Buffalo from 2002-2014 while Hasek won 234 for the Sabres.

Hasek was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014. The Sabres retired Hasek's No. 39 in 2015 and he was named one of the NHL's 100 greatest players during ceremonies at the 2017 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Pilut moving on

Former Sabres defenseman Lawrence Pilut took to Instagram on Wednesday to salute the Sabres and Rochester Americans after signing a two-year deal with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL.

Wrote Pilut: "Thank you Buffalo and Rochester for these 2 years! Now it's time for a new adventure."

"I was a little surprised because we had been in regular dialogue with Lawrence and things seemed to be on track," Sabres assistant general manager Randy Sexton said Wednesday on MSG's "The Instigators." "But obviously he made a decision that he felt was in his best interest. So wish him all the very best there in Chelyabinsk."