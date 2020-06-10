Discussion, sharing ideas highlight first NYSPHSAA Covid-19 task force meeting

Nothing has been decided, but at least there was discussion and shared ideas.

That’s a good thing and the most important news to come out of the first New York State Public High School Athletic Association Covid-19 Task Force meeting Wednesday, as the state continues to hope the fall season will begin as scheduled Aug. 24.

The group consisting of NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas, school district superintendents, principals, athletic directors, NYSPHSAA officers, as well as a representative from the New York State Athletic Administrators Association, an athletic trainer, a district transportation director, and members of the New York State Education Department and the New York State Department of Health was formed a month ago to discuss the potential impact/scenarios the coronavirus could have on the fall sports season.

It gathered to review reports from the governor’s office as well as state departments of health and education as it relates to Covid-19. The task force also examined and shared results of responses to various questions from a survey sent to nearly 6,000 superintendents, principals, athletic directors and coaches.

It’s too early in the process to set new policy, but it’s never too early to discuss potential solutions to scenarios that could develop because of the unpredictable nature of the virus that forced the cancellation of the spring season and the meat-and-potatoes portion of the winter playoffs.

“The main thing about this task force is just to be able to listen to representatives across the state,” NYSPHSAA spokesman Chris Watson said. “An individual on the task force is representative of their area of the state (not just their school). We want to know what it’s like in Buffalo. What is the time frame for them to return to school versus Long Island’s (timetable)? We just need those voices.”

Alden superintendent Adam Stoltman is a member of the Covid-19 Task Force but referred all questions to Watson.

While Zayas reiterated the NYSPHSAA’s goal remains to begin the fall sports season Aug. 24, he also reminded folks in-school teaching must be in place for that to happen. One of the items on the survey showed that most were somewhat confident the school year would begin as scheduled.

Among the more interesting items from the surveys shared by the task force:

• In the event of regional closings due to the coronavirus, those surveyed would still be OK conducting a state tournament so long as there is a minimum of six sections able to participate in the postseason.

• While the majority wouldn’t be in favor of a season if virtual learning remains in place, the coaches threw in a challenge flag on that one. They would be in favor of a scholastic season even if in-school learning is prohibited. Though most athletic directors and the 11 section executive directors wouldn’t want to conduct seasons if students are being educated at home, the number isn’t completely overwhelming. An equal number of executive directors throughout the state strongly agree there should be a season under this scenario as the number who disagree or strongly disagree.

• Among the greatest concerns: Would there be a way to make sure students, etc., adhere to whatever safety guidelines are in place once everything reopens?

• Another concern and a big one: Being able to implement a timetable to get the season rolling, which they can’t do until the governor gives the OK for schools to reopen.

• The NYSPHSAA is pretty much against having spring sports like baseball, softball and tennis take place during the fall. Zayas said it is way too early to consider “flip-flopping the seasons,” but when further pressed on the matter didn’t completely slam the window shut on the possibility.

That’s because a few weeks ago the NFHS released guidelines for its member associations to consider because it’s potentially easier to transmit Covid-19 from close proximity contact sports like football, wrestling and boys lacrosse compared to golf, tennis, baseball and softball.

The task force plans to meet again this month, but whether it discusses potential action is out of its hands. It first must know the recommendations of the governor’s office as well as departments of health and education.

“I think that’s the issue at hand,” Zayas said. “We’re not close to making a plan at all because we don’t know what the guidance from the governor’s office and the state education department is going to be in mid-July or early August. We have to wait and determine what that guidance is going to be … before we’re given the opportunity to really start looking at what are the potential options for athletics. If we start saying this is what we’re going to do today, well that would be a waste of time and it would be unfair to the student athletes because we are not yet aware of what the governor’s guidance is going to be nor are we aware of what the state education department’s guidance is going to be as it relates to school in three months.”

On Friday, the task force will release guidance regarding on-campus summer workouts.

“I would characterize the greatest accomplishment or greatest outcome of today’s Covid-19 Task Force meeting was a consensus on we need to go ahead and provide some guidance on condition in workouts that are going to take place on school campuses,” Zayas said. “I’m hoping we’re about to give districts, a level of reassurance by at least providing them some bullet points and some things to consider when they’re getting students back into the school community and back on their school campuses.”