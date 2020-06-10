Canadian border closure to be extended into July

WASHINGTON – At least the first half of summer won't quite feel like summer in metro Buffalo or southern Ontario. And it's all because the coronavirus will continue to stand in the way of travel between those two regions well into July.

U.S. and Canadian officials are finalizing a plan to extend the closure of the border between the two countries, which was scheduled to end June 22, sources said Wednesday.

The pending but all-but-certain decision – which the Reuters news service first reported – means that Buffalo residents who travel north to summer cottages will likely not be able to do so for at least several weeks. It also means that Buffalo-area businesses that rely in part on Canadian customers will have to go at least several more weeks without them.

Officials on both sides of the border said the closure has been an effective tool in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

With Covid-19 cases concentrated in the heavily populated provinces of Ontario and Quebec, and U.S. cases spiking in Washington and some other states, officials said it's too soon to broadly loosen the travel restrictions.

The two countries first agreed to ban nonessential travel between the two countries starting March 22. They extended the border closure for another month in mid-April, and in mid-May extended the shutdown for another month. Officials said it's likely, but not certain, that the closure will be extended for another month and continue to be re-evaluated on a month-to-month basis.

That's bad news for Buffalo area hotels, shops and other businesses that depend heavily on Canadian visitors, said Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.

"Southern Ontario is one of our top feeder markets, and the extension of closing the border will have a huge negative impact on our overall tourism economy," Kaler said. "With Buffalo and our county beginning to reopen businesses, we really need those Canadian customers to start crossing the border as soon as possible to see overall profitability for our businesses and full employment of their staffs.

Dottie Gallagher, the president of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, said the extension of the border shutdown will prevent local destinations from capitalizing on what could have been an increase in Canadian visitors who could visit Buffalo but couldn't make longer trips.

"The bottom line is that we are going to lose out on a tremendous opportunity to take advantage of the summer months," she said.

Word of the extended closure comes soon after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau loosened the travel restrictions ever so slightly.

Starting Tuesday, Canada began allowing some close family members to reunite north of the border so long as they plan to quarantine for at least two weeks. The new policy defines immediate family as spouses, common-law partners, dependent children, parents or stepparents, and guardians or tutors.

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, has been pressing for the border to be more broadly reopened, at least insofar as to allow people to visit family, tend to personal business or go to their personal property.

"Both sides are resisting, which is not helpful to what we have been trying to do, and that is: a) get the border opened; b) absent that, expand the definition of essential travelers," he said.

There is resistance to reopening in Canada because health concerns remain paramount there, said Anthony Annunziata, president of Canada's Tourism Partnership of Niagara.

"The sacrifice has been tremendous and the economic cost has been tremendous, but it's all for the fact that we want to make sure that Niagara remains and is considered one of the safest leisure jurisdictions in the world," he said.