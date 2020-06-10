How much will a long-term contract for Sam Reinhart cost the Sabres?

The suspension of play in the National Hockey League on March 12 prevented Sam Reinhart from completing a season in which he was a consistent source of offense and showed significant improvement on defense for the Buffalo Sabres.

Reinhart, a 24-year-old right wing, finished the season with 22 goals, three short of the career-high 25 he scored in 2017-18, and his 50 points through 69 games were 15 shy of his 65 in 2018-19. He, Jack Eichel and Victor Olofsson formed an effective first line that produced 28 goals at 5 on 5.

Reinhart has credited his offseason training regimen with helping him miss only six games over the past five years, and he has appeared in every Sabres regular season game since 2016-17. Despite Reinhart's reliability and durability, he has yet to receive a long-term contract from the franchise that drafted him second overall in 2014.

Uncertainty surrounding the NHL's salary cap could extend the wait, too. When asked last week about a possible long-term contract for Reinhart, Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill mentioned salary arbitration without referring to a specific player.

Reinhart is a pending restricted free agent and could opt for arbitration twice before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2022. Although his contract status is one of the bigger Sabres' stories this summer, Reinhart told reporters last week that he hasn't given the topic much thought.

"It honestly hadn’t been on my mind too much," Reinhart said. "I’m a hockey player, right? So my mind is when my next game is going to be and how I can be in the best shape for that. It’s a lot tougher when you find out it’s going to be an extra couple months. ... There’s so much unknown of when that’s going to happen, just like so much in the world. I’m honestly not too worried about it, whether it’s one year or six years – whatever – who knows? It doesn’t really affect my next couple months. So I’m just trying to prepare for the season like I usually would."

According to CapFriendly.com, the Sabres were projected to have about $36 million in salary-cap space this offseason. However, the cap ceiling will drop if the NHL is unable to follow through with its 24-team return-to-play format this summer, and the Sabres will need to allocate money to either re-sign or replace their 12 unrestricted and restricted free agents. They will also have an overage from this season because of bonuses for players on entry-level contracts, including Olofsson and Rasmus Dahlin.

Botterill told reporters last week that he cannot engage in substantive contract talks with players' agents until the NHL provides a clear picture on how the league's revenue shortfall will affect the salary cap.

A one-year arbitration reward might benefit Reinhart and Botterill. The higher the salary cap, the more money Reinhart can make on a long-term contract. Theoretically, he could earn more money by waiting for the salary cap to rebound, though there is risk in playing on a one-year pact. Additionally, Botterill might prefer to wait because a one-year deal for Reinhart would give the Sabres financial flexibility this offseason.

A long-term contract won't be cheap. Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Reinhart's 165 points are 65th among all NHL forwards — more than Nashville's Filip Forsberg, Vancouver's Bo Horvat, San Jose's Evander Kane and Winnipeg's Nikolaj Ehlers.

Reinhart's 44 goals at 5 on 5 during that span rank 55th — better than Detroit's Dylan Larkin, Vancouver's Brock Boeser, Colorado's Nazem Kadri and the New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal. Over the past two seasons, Reinhart's 115 points rank 57th among NHL forwards.

Contracts recently signed by players with comparable numbers should shed some light on what Reinhart might cost. Larkin signed a five-year, $30.5 million contract; Ehlers received a seven-year deal worth $42 million; Horvat re-upped with the Canucks at six years; $33 million and Jake Guentzel signed a five-year, $30 million contract with Pittsburgh.

Negations are more complex than goals and points, though. Agencies now use analytics when making a case for a client, and Reinhart's gradual improvement in a number of areas across six seasons illustrates that his production should only improve as he reaches his prime.

Rather than negotiating based entirely on average annual value, the Sabres and Reinhart's agent will focus on cap-hit percentage, which accounts for inflation, or in this unusual case, deflation of the salary-cap ceiling. The eight-year, $72 million contract signed by Jeff Skinner last June accounted for 11.82% of the Sabres' cap this season.

Arbitration eligibility and point-per-game production make Guentzel's contract a strong comparable, and he accounted for 7.55% percent of the Penguins' salary cap this season. With that in mind, Reinhart should account for about 8% of the Sabres' cap, which equates to a $6.48 million average annual value if the salary cap is $81 million in 2020-21. The contract would give Reinhart a significant raise from the two-year, $7.3 million deal he signed with Buffalo in September 2018.

"Until we have more clarity on where the salary cap's going to be, just the process of salary arbitration, what the time frame's going to be," said Botterill when describing why he can't engage in substantive contract talks. "We've been in communication with most of our free agents, both restricted and unrestricted, their agents, just let them know about where we're at. And obviously with the pause, I think a lot of teams are in the same boat from that standpoint.

"I thought Sam again had another strong season. He continues to be very dedicated to his off-ice training. He continues to be very dedicated in communicating with our coaching staff on what he has to do to improve his game."

How much will the Sabres be willing to pay Reinhart, when the bulk of his production has occurred while playing next to Eichel? The past two coaching staffs have not given Reinhart the opportunity to show he can anchor a line. Last June, Botterill told reporters at the NHL draft that Reinhart was capable of driving play on his own line, but the Sabres never experimented with the plan.

Yet Reinhart played 993 minutes, 51 seconds with Eichel at 5 on 5 this season, compared to 106:55 without him. Over the past three seasons, Reinhart has a negative-13 goal differential at 5 on 5 when he's not on the ice with Eichel. Sabres coach Ralph Krueger might also need to consider the best way to utilize the two forwards.

Among forward lines to play at least 300 minutes together this season, Reinhart, Eichel and Olofsson allowed the sixth-most shots per 60 minutes and ranked 22nd out of 31 lines in goals scored per 60 minutes.

It's important to remember they face the most difficult matchups, particularly on the road, but Reinhart has grown more comfortable defending against the league's elite forwards and should be considered an option to drive play on another line, especially with his higher price tag. His significant improvement without the puck allowed him to average a career-high 20 minutes, 38 seconds of ice time per game, which ranked 14th among all NHL forwards, ahead of Barzal, Artemi Panarin, Ryan O'Reilly and Sidney Crosby.

Though there is risk involved in a long-term contract amid financial uncertainty, Reinhart's price tag will likely increase with another season of improved play, and he plans to use the long offseason to take another step in his development.

"I think this year, the program I’ve been on the last couple (offseasons) really allowed me to feel at my best most nights playing a large numbers of minutes," said Reinhart. "Obviously, there were some games we were playing 11 forwards consistently. That only adds up ice time. ... You’re going to have off nights, but I’m really happy with my preparation off the ice and away from the rink that allowed me to feel that well on the ice.

"I think with another year, at my age, I can really take advantage of the extra months here."