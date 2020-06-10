Bills roundtable: Take the over? Quicker starts? Brown and Diggs? And more

Questions – and potential answers – about the Bills abound year-round, especially in the midst of the unique virtual offseason.

News' Bills reporters Vic Carucci, Mark Gaughan and Jay Skurski tackle some of the major topics in Part 1 of our Bills roundtable.

Question: The Bills' current over-under is set at nine wins. If you were betting, would you go over or under?

Vic: I’ll go with the over. There’s ample reason to believe the Bills are at least as strong as they were last season, when they finished 10-6 and could have been 11-5 if the season finale meant something. It’s a tough schedule, but their roster has the talent and added experience to handle it.

Mark: I’ll take the over with 10, but I would not put real money on it. I think 10, or maybe even nine, will win the AFC East. Everything would have to go right for them to win 11 or 12, meaning Josh Allen takes another significant step up, Stefon Diggs is great, Dawson Knox becomes a top-15 tight end, the offensive line improves slightly and the team stays relatively healthy. None of those individually is hard to imagine. The degree to which Allen improves is the most important variable.

Jay: I went with 10-6 during my game-by-game predictions when the schedule came out, so give me the over. Barring a major injury, anything less than that should be viewed as a major step back. If Allen's deep ball improves (and let's face it, it couldn't get much worse), the offense should be much more explosive, especially with the addition of Diggs. The defense should once again be fierce. It's true the schedule is tougher, but the Bills are better than they were last year.

Question: How will the addition of Stefon Diggs impact John Brown?

Vic: I think they both will benefit. Diggs will undoubtedly draw coverage to allow Brown more room to operate, and that should create a dilemma for opponents on where to shift their attention. The bottom line is both receivers, as well as Cole Beasley, should combine to make the passing game more effective … provided Allen does his part.

Mark: It will have a significant positive impact in terms of the offense overall. Brown won’t see the opponent’s No. 1 cornerback as often. It will be harder to put a safety over the top of Brown as often as last year. But Diggs needs to see the most targets. So I don’t see Brown improving on last year’s numbers – 70 catches for 1,060 yards.

Jay: It will mean he won't repeat as a 1,000-yard receiver, but that might not be a bad thing for the offense. Diggs figures to draw the opposition's No. 1 cornerback, which means Brown will more often have favorable matchups. From a fantasy perspective, I'd stay away from Brown, mainly because I believe his success on a week-to-week basis will be tough to predict. I can see him having a two-catch game one week, then erupting for 100-plus yards the next.

Question: Josh Allen threw for only two first-quarter touchdowns and averaged 5.7 yards per attempt. How can he and the Bills get him off to quicker starts?

Vic: The key to Allen and the passing game coming out of the gate more quickly is establishing a strong run presence immediately. The Bills figure to be able to do so more often than not because of the addition of Zack Moss’ power to complement Devin Singletary’s open-field explosiveness, and because of more cohesion on the offensive line.

Mark: It was too easy for good defenses to dictate to the offense last season. Now the Bills have enough options to dictate to the defense. More respect for the passing game should mean more room underneath for the run game and for possession passes. This is dependent upon Allen continuing to improve at diagnosing what coverages he’s seeing.

Jay: Some of this falls on offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, since the first dozen or so plays of every game are scripted. Think back to the Houston playoff game and the beauty of the first offensive series. Allen looked liked a superhero during that. Of course, then it comes down to execution. Simply put, Allen needs to make the throws when they are there and his receivers need to make the catch.

Question: Will the Bills find an answer opposite Tre'Davious White at cornerback, or do they already have that answer in Levi Wallace?

Vic: I think Wallace is the guy. He isn’t great, but he’s good enough. I think, in the long run, he will prove to be better than Josh Norman and E.J. Gaines.

Mark: The fact the team didn’t make any big move at cornerback shows the coaches would be fine with Wallace winning the starting job again. However, over the last seven games last season, it was a job share. Wallace averaged 34 snaps, Kevin Johnson averaged 27. The door is open for someone to eat into Wallace’s role. I’ll put my money on Norman getting back in his comfort zone and taking the starting job.

Jay: They already have the answer in Norman. Sean McDermott knows what Norman is capable of in his defense. If the Bills didn't think he was capable of being that player again, they wouldn't have given him a contract worth up to $8 million. It was clear by the end of last season the Bills were actively searching for alternatives to playing Wallace. Norman is that guy this year.

Question: How does the lack of spring practice hurt the Bills most?

Vic: It might very well not hurt at all, but the greatest potential for harm would seem to be in the passing game. Without being able to take the field as an entire offense, under the coaches’ guidance, it’s hard to see how Allen and his supporting cast would have the timing and synchronization that are vital. I also think Allen could suffer from a lack of consistent one-on-one sessions with Daboll and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey.

Mark: Fewer practice snaps for Allen. He gets fewer looks against the many pressure packages Leslie Frazier can throw at him in spring sessions. Allen and the receivers get fewer repetitions on adjusting to option routes based on the coverages they’re seeing. Obviously, they’re working through this in film study, but there’s no substitute for on-field practice.

Jay: It's all about Allen and Diggs getting on the same page. It's good they've hooked up in Florida recently to train together, but that's not the same as having Daboll overseeing things. It's paramount the chemistry between the starting quarterback and the new No. 1 receiver forms quickly.