Bills quarterback Josh Allen to tee it up at American Century Championship

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has committed to return to the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July, organizers announced.

The event, which will be held July 10-12 at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, will take place with no fans in attendance and social distancing guidelines in effect. All prize money will be donated to Covid-19 relief and nonprofit organizations in the Lake Tahoe area.

Allen was 63rd in the field of 90 last year. He is a huge golf fan and also competed in January in the pro-am at a PGA Tour event in Arizona.

“I love it. I tie it in with my affinity for throwing the football," Allen told The Buffalo News last summer of playing golf. "I think it's very similar, what you feel when you throw a good pass and when you hit a good golf shot. Obviously, when I'm throwing the ball, there are a few different variables. A guy is trying to tackle me, placement of the ball, things like that. Then when you're out on the golf course, it's wind, elevation. There are a lot of things that go into that, too, so I put it in that same context.

"I've been able to go to a couple Masters and a couple U.S. Opens now. I plan on going to as many as I can. I just love watching competitive golf and how they can shape the ball. There's so many things in a golf swing that can go wrong in the shortest amount of time. It's just crazy how some people have been so good in being able to do that consistently. I'm sure they kind of look at football players and quarterbacks in the same way, how they throw the ball and things like that, but personally, I find a similarity between those two things.”

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned analyst Tony Romo won the tournament for the third year in a row in 2019.