Fred Smerlas asks Bills fans to help family of Ben Williams after his death

When his former Bills teammate "Gentle" Ben Williams died last month, Fred Smerlas called his longtime friend a "once-in-a-lifetime guy."

Smerlas is now hoping Bills fans will help Williams' family by making donations to his widow, Linda, to help in the care of their grandson, Preston. Williams died from natural causes at age 65 on May 11.

"By now you may have heard the news of former Bills great Ben Williams’ death after several years of failing health and misfortune," Fred and Kristy Smerlas wrote in a letter to Bills fans posted on the Bills Mafia blog. "The loss of their home and all their belongings, including their family dog, due to a fire last fall, was followed by flooding at their rental home. It would be hard for a healthy person to endure, never mind a compromised person as Ben had become over the past several years. ...

"Ben’s wife Linda sacrificed her career and any semblance of what we hope for in retirement due to the need for full time care of Ben. The need for support for Linda lives on as she is the primary caregiver of their grandson Preston."

Known to teammates as "Gentle Ben" because of his friendliness and kind nature, and as "Dollar Bill" because he worked at a bank in the offseason, Williams contributed significantly to the Bills' playoff appearances under coach Chuck Knox in 1980 and '81. He had a career-best 10 sacks in 1983, a year after being selected to the Pro Bowl.

Williams spent his 10 NFL seasons with the Bills after joining them in 1976 as a third-round draft pick from the University of Mississippi. He was the first African-American player from Ole Miss drafted by the NFL.

The fund has been established at the First Commercial Bank in Jackson, Miss., where Williams worked.

Here is the full letter to Bills fans from the Smerlases.