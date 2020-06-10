In Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, elusiveness abounds in Bills' backfield

The Bills find themselves with potentially two of the most elusive running backs in the NFL.

Newcomer Zack Moss, a third-round pick out of Utah, was considered the most elusive running back available in the draft, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF noted that his 0.38 forced missed tackles per carry in 2019 was the highest of any back, with at least 150 carries since PFF began grading in 2014. Moss' body is perfect for breaking tackles.

Devin Singletary is ranked as the No. 9 most elusive back, according to PFF's listing of the 32 projected starters that was released this week.

PFF wrote: Across his final two seasons at FAU in 2017 and 2018, Singletary trailed only David Montgomery in broken tackles on the ground (179). As a rookie last season, he forced 42 missed tackles on just 181 touches, once again making him one of the most elusive backs among his peers. The question becomes whether that is enough to hold off Moss as the season progresses.

He rushed for a team-leading 775 yards (averaging 5.1 yards per carry) and had two touchdown runs and two TD receptions last season.

Entering his second season, Singletary is taking an aggressive approach to his offseason workouts in Miami with former Florida Atlantic running backs coach Kevin Smith, using an ultra-steep slope along the side of 107th Street.

He does five reps, each consisting of five runs, for a total of 25 trips up the incline, followed by a jog back down. Once at the bottom, between each rep, Singletary does a cycle of hurdles, push-ups, sit-ups and single-leg hops five times, with 15-20 seconds of rest between each cycle. Each session, which also includes spirals fired at Singletary from close range and at different angles while both he and his personal coach are on their knees, lasts about 90 minutes.

"I'm just trying to be that voice in his head that pushes him past his limit and gets the most out of him," Smith, who spent five seasons as a running back for the Detroit Lions, recently told The News. "Part of that hill is to work on short-area quickness and, with his knee drive, get his vertical knees to the maximum. What we try to do is focus on what he does really, really well and take that to an elite level. And then everything else that he needs to keep improving on, which is his overall game, and keep building on that."