New Bills cornerback Josh Norman already trying to make a difference in Buffalo

Josh Norman might be new to the Buffalo Bills, but he’s wasting little time in trying to make a difference in Western New York.

Norman visited the Northland Workforce Training Center on Wednesday to take part in a press conference during which Mayor Byron W. Brown announced several changes to police policy. Norman, who was joined by New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis, has been a leading advocate in speaking out against racial injustices and police brutality. Norman reached out to Brown because he’ll soon call Buffalo home when the Bills’ season starts.

“That is why we are here: to find the solution,” Norman said. “What does that look like to you? White people, black people, brown people. This problem is infectious. Going on for 400-plus years or more. We have the time to eradicate that right now, truly eradicate it for the future generations.”

Standing behind Brown as he spoke were several members of a coalition of local social justice organizations who have been negotiating with City Hall.

“I truly think these guys behind us, they strategize, they uprise and now they want to mobilize,” Norman said. “Mayor Brown, I don’t think you want them to mobilize. That’s a different game right there. I’m just saying. That looks different. Nobody wants to see anything being burned down in their city, nobody wants to see the looting. But this younger generation, I’m telling you, they’re different. Talk is cheap. You gotta step up to that action, boss, because they’re different.

“And really to be honest with you, they have a point. Things must change. They don’t have to – they must change.”

Norman said he had been racially profiled growing up, so he can relate to the experiences of those who joined him on stage.

“My white brothers and sisters, can you relate? I ask you to have some resolve,” he said. “Can you? I don’t want to get too choked up because of the people behind me. I understand. When you can understand, you can relate and feel something.

“We must, must come together and ratify this senseless act of police brutality, racial injustice and must become one race. Equality for all. It must happen. Why not start in Buffalo? Why not? Why not be here in Buffalo, New York? We’ve gone all these places across the country, we’ve been to those cities, and we have more to go. For the first time, we have not seen the people and the government come together in one setting to have a presser right now to put things in motion and be passed so you can see it happen. Mayor Brown, they’re charging you with that. Your office. And it’s for the people to uphold that charge.”

The changes to police policy announced Wednesday by Brown come as calls for significant law enforcement reform continue across the country. The death of George Floyd, who was killed after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes, has sparked outrage that has led to protests. At one of those last week, Buffalo police officers Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, shoved 75-year-old Martin Gugino, who then fell to the ground, striking his head violently on the concrete.

Torgalski and McCabe were subsequently arrested and charged with assault. The incident is just one example of police using force against protestors.

“You have the good, don’t get me wrong. There are some bad apples in every situation, but the bad don’t override the good,” Norman said. “We need to look in the mirror as public servants and say, ‘Am I doing all I can for my community?’ Because it’s for us that you have the right to serve. When you serve, when you put on that badge of honor, make sure that you are a reflection of your community.”

Added Davis: “We want to stand on behalf of the people. It’s the people that make up this country, the everyday people. The officials and the public servants represent the people. If we are going to bridge gaps, we have to do it reflecting the people. There is a loud outcry going on right now on behalf of the people, a specific people who have been held down in this country.

“It’s amazing that we have everyone at the table – all people groups, all statuses, all ethnicities. We have an opportunity to make a change like no others. … What we see here in Buffalo is a unique opportunity for unity. What we see here is not happening all over the country. Some places are trying to find unity. Some places it might not happen right away. You guys have an opportunity to be a model for the rest of the nation."