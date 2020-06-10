BLASZKOWSKI, Rita E. (Ketterl)

Blaszkowski - Rita E. (nee Ketterl)

June 8, 2020, devoted mother of Michael Blaszkowski; cherished daughter of the late William Sr. and Blanche (nee: Haberer) Ketterl; dear sister of Francis (late Darle) Dodson, William Jr. (Julia) Ketterl, Theresa (Robert) Wesolowski-Ketterl and Leona (Daniel) Ketterl; loving aunt of eight nieces and nephews. Services were private. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com