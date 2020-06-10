BENNETT, Margaret Louise (Hammond)

Age 85, passed away June 7, 2020, was born January 21, 1935 in Buffalo, NY. Survived by her longtime friend and husband, Richard (Dick) Bennett married in July '55. They raised four daughters, Suzanne Williams (Donald Van Every), Linda Shinn, Barbara Cline-Krueger and Nancy (Scott) Cline. Peggy loved family and is survived by her 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, her sister Diane (James) Smith and predeceased by her siblings Paul, William and Suzanne. She volunteered at her churches, the Kiwanis, Volunteer of the Year - Greater Buffalo YMCA, member of the YMCA Century Club, Sweet Adeline's Hamburg Chapter, and is a Past President of The Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce. She graduated from Eden HS in '52, Millard Fillmore School of Nursing and earned a B.S. Business, and was a Nurse Practitioner. Peggy had a wide range of professions, General Mills' Buffalo Plant for over 20 years. Owned a Decorating Den franchise, and worked at Erie County Boces until early 2020. Peggy was energetic, with a zeal for life, she loved her gardens, entertaining and was always open for a visit by family and friends. A mass will be held Saturday June 13, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Bernadette, 5930 S. Abbott Rd., NY. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be directed to the U.B. Foundation, Anatomical Gift Program, SUNY at Buffalo, PO Box 900, Buffalo, NY 14226-0900.