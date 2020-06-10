Attorney: Injured protester to be moved to rehab floor at hospital

The attorney representing Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old protester who was pushed by police Thursday, said Gugino is expected to be moved to a rehabilitation floor at Erie County Medical Center.

"His condition continues to improve and we hope he will be released within the next two weeks," said Williamsville attorney Kelly V. Zarcone.

Gugino fell backward when he was pushed and hit his head. In a video that has drawn more than 80 million views, it shows blood coming out of his ears moments after he hits the ground.

Gugino's friend Mark Colville, a nuclear disarmament activist, told The Buffalo News Tuesday morning that he spoke with Gugino who has remained hospitalized since the incident. He said Gugino told him he had been removed from the intensive care unit.

"He thinks he's going to be in the hospital at least another week. He's in a lot of pain and having trouble concentrating. He said they're expecting him to make a full recovery in about five weeks," Colville said.