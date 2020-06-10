At Buffalo’s expense, Trump’s unfounded tweet make a dangerous situation worse

Last week, reports were that President Trump was considering a national address on the turmoil that has erupted following the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

It would be entirely appropriate for a president to seek to heal the divisions that threaten the nation’s wellbeing in a time of strife. From Lincoln to FDR to Reagan to Obama, that’s what our best presidents have done.

Sadly, that is not what this president did. Instead, on Tuesday, he suggested that Martin Gugino, a well known social justice advocate in Buffalo, is a “75-year-old professional agitator and ANTIFA provocateur.”

The conspiracy theory the president spread appears to come from a right-wing website, OANN. The piece, it is worth noting, was written by Kristian Rouz, a Russian national who also works for the Russian propaganda outlet Sputnik.

Trump tweeted:

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?

Maybe, if bleeding from the ear is evidence of a conspiracy. And if ECMC is in on it, too. And if District Attorney John J. Flynn – endorsed for re-election by both the Democratic and Republican parties – is fundamentally dishonest. And if the millions of people who viewed the video of the police pushing Gugino are to disbelieve their own eyes.

In fact, there is no reason to believe that what happened is anything other than what it appeared to be: A frail old man approached police, who simply shoved him out of the way, putting his life and their careers at unnecessary risk.

We don’t know everything about Gugino. Perhaps more will come out. But those who seek to tar him by labeling him as an “agitator” will need to do better. That’s what protesters are and agitation is what the killing of George Floyd requires.

Criticism of the president’s contemptible response to the conspiracy report was swift and on point. Perhaps most persuasive was this, from James J. Martin SJ, a Jesuit priest, writer and editor-at-large of the Jesuit magazine America. On Twitter, he wrote in response to Trump:

#MartinGugino is a peace activist and volunteer with the Catholic Worker movement. Why spread rumors about someone who embodies the Beatitudes? In case you’ve forgotten what’s in the Bible you were carrying, Jesus said, “Blessed are the peacemakers,” not the rumormongers.

The killing of Floyd ignited a righteous response around the country. The protests have sometimes been marred by violence, but they have forced a necessary national conversation about the continuing influence of racism on American life. Former presidents of both parties have supported the peaceful protesters. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, marched with Black Lives Matter protesters in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. This is not a partisan issue.

We wish the president, the frothing Twitterverse and the conspiracy theorists would follow the suggestion offered last week by Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, who responded on television to another dangerous presidential pronouncement:

“Let me just say this to the President of the United States on behalf of the police chiefs in this country: Please, if you don’t have something constructive to say, keep your mouth shut.”