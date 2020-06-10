Artpark to host drive-in movie series on Tuesday and Thursday nights

Artpark will be showing 20 movies on Tuesday and Thursday nights as part of its drive-in film series, the venue announced this week.

It begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday with Martin Scorsese’s “The Last Waltz,” about the Band’s final show. Tuesday nights will include selections for music fans, while Thursdays will be geared toward families.

The cost is $25 per vehicle, which includes a $17 concessions credit. Tickets must be purchased in advance at artpark.net and tickets.com, or by phone at 754-4375.

Movies will be projected on two LED screens in parking lot D, the lot closest to S. 4th Street, as well as another screen in the painted parking lot. Audio will be transmitted via FM radio.

Here is the schedule announced so far: