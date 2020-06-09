WILLIG, Christina D (Ruszaj)

Passed away suddenly on June 1, 2020, in Orlando, FL. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Willig; dear mother of Elizabeth (late Thomas) Wheeler, Denise (Steven) Danitz, Liesel Willig, Gregory (Lisa) Willig, Erika Willig and Krista Willig; loving grandmother of Chad (fiance; Stacey Sterling) Wheeler, Brooke Wheeler and Sydney Willig; daughter of the late Eugene and Irene (Schunke) Ruszaj; sister of Sister Mary Josephine, S.S.M.N.; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Private Wake Services and Burial at Nativity Cemetery, were held at the request of the family, due to current health conditions. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 690 Waterfront Dr., #223, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. During her time in Buffalo, Christina was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 03-02. Upon moving to Florida, Christina was an active member of the Heritage Hills community, playing bridge, doing water aerobics, and dress making for children in need. She had a love for travel, especially cruises which she did with both family and friends. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com