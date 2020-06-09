Will South's Mike DiGiulio earns chance to play basketball at Kent State

Mike DiGiulio’s reason for enrolling in Kent State had everything to do with academics and little to do with athletics.

Still, that did not stop him from sending a highlight video to Rob Senderoff. The Golden Flashes' men’s basketball coach apparently liked what he watched because he is giving DiGiulio an opportunity. The Williamsville South senior has been given a roster spot as a walk-on for the coming season.

DiGiulio played three seasons at South and earned fourth team All-Western New York honors following this past season, his second as the starting point guard. He averaged 25.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.8 assists in helping the Billies reach the Section VI Class A-2 quarterfinals.

"I have a good friend who lives in Buffalo who told me about Mike," Senderoff said. "Had a lot of good things to say. I watched film and we need a walk-on next year. Mike is a great student and really wanted to attend Kent State. So....it worked out great for both of us."

“Mostly I’m excited to just keep my career going,” DiGiulio said. “It means a lot because I’ve worked so hard for it. It’s something I’ve wanted ever since I started playing basketball. It just means hard work pays off.”

DiGiulio enrolled in April, before contacting Senderoff, and plans to double major in marketing and management, as the university's programs appealed to him. He expects to report to campus in August, instead of early in the summer, because of coronavirus pandemic.

“I really loved the campus a lot and their business program is really taking off," said DiGiulio, who was born in Florida and has lived in Los Angeles and Atlanta before arriving in Western New York seven years ago. "They’re putting a lot of changes into it, and that’s what really attracted me to the university in the first place.”

DiGiulio ranked fourth in the section in scoring average, as he scored 20 or more points in 20 of the team’s 22 games even though he was the focal point of opposing defenses. He eclipsed the 30 or more points mark four times. He scored 21 of his 25 points during the final 16 minutes of a pre-quarterfinal playoff win over Cheektowaga.

He finished with 27 points in his final scholastic game, a loss to rival and Section VI Class A-2 runner-up Amherst.

“I know his work ethic, I know how hard he competes and I know his skill,” Billies coach Mike Trzybinski said. “He has a fire inside him. … I’ll never doubt Mike DiGiulio and his ability. I hope that this is just a starting off point and that when he gets there, he seizes his opportunity.”

"As far as the potential for him to get a scholarship ... I don't want to rule it out,' Senderoff said. "We will see how Mike progresses during his time here at Kent State. I'm excited for him to be a part of the program and we will see where it goes from here."

Kent State is rival of University at Buffalo in the Mid-American Conference. The Golden Flashes are coming off a pandemic-shortened season in which they finished 20-12. They defeated Eastern Michigan in the first round of the MAC Tournament and were slated to face Ball State in a quarterfinal in Cleveland when the event was canceled.