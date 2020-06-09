Share this article

The reopening of WNY: What's in phase three and phase four

Western New York could enter the third phase of the reopening process as early as June 16.

Here's what's next in the reopening process.

Phase three

As early as June 16,

• Restaurants are allowed to open interior seating at 50% capacity.

• Tattoo parlors and nail salons are allowed to reopen.

Phase four

As early as June 30, but there is no guarantee it will happen that quickly.

• Arts, entertainment and recreation venues that tend to attract larger crowds could reopen.

• Schools, from public education to colleges and universities, will need clearance to reopen.

