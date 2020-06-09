Watch now: Sisters of St. Mary's stage peaceful protests against racism

The Sisters of St. Mary of Namur want to show their support for the demonstrations against racism and police brutality that have swept the world.

But fears of catching Covid-19 have prevented their community from joining other active protests, says Sister Frances Deffge.

That's why the nuns have staged their own peaceful protest Tuesday at their home and headquarters on Lafayette Avenue in Buffalo.

Sister Francis Describes a peaceful protest at The Sisters of St. Mary. @TheBuffaloNews @DeniseJewellGee pic.twitter.com/sxiq3fbImM — Harry Scull Jr (@hsjrphoto) June 9, 2020

"The purpose of this today is the fact that the Sisters of St. Mary are very much in sympathy with all the demonstrations that have gone on, but because of the virus, we have not been able to be a part of it," said Sister Frances. "And we wanted to have a demonstration that would be possible for the Sisters even who are invalids to be a part of it so that's why we're here today doing the best we can in this difficult situation."

The nuns could be seen carrying signs promoting peace, love and justice for all while Sister Cathaleen played the hymn, "Make Me A Channel Of Your Peace," also known as the Prayer of St. Francis, on a keyboard.

Music During a peaceful protest at The Sisters of St. Mary. @TheBuffaloNews pic.twitter.com/Z3DpqrToAv — Harry Scull Jr (@hsjrphoto) June 9, 2020

