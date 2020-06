WAGNER, John V.

WAGNER - John V. Age 94, June 6, 2020 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Gertrude Wagner; dearest father of Robin (Rick) Tafelski; loving grandfather of Eric (Julie) Tafelski, Tiffany (Dan) Thom, Tammy, Michelle, Bobbi Jo and Kim. Also survived by 7 great-grandchildren. Private services. John was a US Army veteran, lifetime member of Pvt. Leonard Post Jr. VFW Post 6251 and retired 32 year Westinghouse employee.