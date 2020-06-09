UB adds Brendan Foley as men's basketball assistant coach

The University at Buffalo men's basketball coaching staff is complete.

UB announced Tuesday that Brendan Foley will join Jim Whitesell's staff as the Bulls' third assistant coach. Foley was the head men's basketball coach at Chipola College in Marianna, Fla., for the last two seasons. Foley will join assistants Jamie Quarles and Angres Thorpe on Whitesell's staff.

Chipola was 18-10 and 6-6 in the Panhandle Conference under Foley in 2019-20. Chipola was 27-5 and 9-3 in the Panhandle Conference in 2018-19, and were ranked in 11 NJCAA Top 25 polls. Chipola also earned a berth in the NJCAA Division I Region VIII Tournament in 2018-19.

Foley was an assistant coach at Chipola for seven seasons before he was promoted to head coach in June 2018.

Foley coached two of the Bulls' recent additions at Chipola: Malik Zachery, a guard from Camillus who will join UB as a junior-college transfer, and Keishawn Brewton, a guard and a transfer from Coastal Carolina. Brewton played two seasons at Chipola before playing one season at Coastal Carolina. He also coached former UB guard Antwain Johnson, who played at Chipola during the 2015-16 season.

Foley fills the spot vacated by Hunter Jenkins, who resigned in November for what he termed "personal reasons" in his resignation letter. An NCAA investigation found that Jenkins forged a written statement in support of Josh Mballa’s transfer residence waiver request. As a result, the NCAA and UB agreed to penalties for violating ethical conduct legislation. Jenkins is now the head mens' basketball coach at Clarendon College in Texas.