UB football adds 10th recruit to 2021 freshman class

Nolan Gorczyca, an offensive lineman from Omaha, Neb., has verbally committed to the University at Buffalo football team.

Gorczyca announced his commitment on social media Tuesday. Gorczyca is the 10th player to commit to the Bulls' 2021 class, even though the NCAA has extended its recruiting dead period to July 31 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gorczyca is a 6-foot-6, 275-pound offensive tackle from Roncalli Catholic. Recruiting site 247Sports ranks Gorczyca, a three-star recruit, as the No. 6 recruit in Nebraska for 2021.

247Sports currently ranks UB's 2021 recruiting class fourth in the Mid-American Conference and 62nd in the nation.

Per NCAA rules, coaches are not allowed to comment on recruits until after they receive a signed National Letter of Intent. The early signing period for football is scheduled for Dec. 16-18.