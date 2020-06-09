Share this article

Reaction to Trump's tweet on Buffalo protester: 'insane conspiracy theory'

Amid the protests at Niagara Square, Martin Gugino talks to WBFO's Mike Desmond, who captured on video the officer's push that seriously injured Gugino. (Aaron Besecker/Buffalo News)
People on Twitter were quick to fact-check and respond to President Trump after he tweeted unfounded claims that a Buffalo protester who was injured last Thursday by police "could be an ANTIFA provocateur."

A video captured by WBFO's Mike Desmond showed a Buffalo police officer pushing Gugino in front of City Hall on June 4. Gugino is a 75-year-old peace activist from Amherst, those who know him told The News.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Buffalo Mayor Brian Brown, Rep. Brian Higgins, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Assemblyman Patrick Burke, Sen. Chuck Schumer and congressional candidate Nate McMurray were among the local Democratic politicians who condemned the tweet.

Reporters sought to quickly place the tweet in context of what is known about Gugino and the video of the incident.

