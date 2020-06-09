Reaction to Trump's tweet on Buffalo protester: 'insane conspiracy theory'

People on Twitter were quick to fact-check and respond to President Trump after he tweeted unfounded claims that a Buffalo protester who was injured last Thursday by police "could be an ANTIFA provocateur."

A video captured by WBFO's Mike Desmond showed a Buffalo police officer pushing Gugino in front of City Hall on June 4. Gugino is a 75-year-old peace activist from Amherst, those who know him told The News.

BREAKING: President of the United States spreads insane conspiracy theory nonsense to falsely smear 75-yr-old man brutalised by police & still in serious condition in hospital.

Shame on you, Mr Trump. https://t.co/ODB7qVE5E4 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 9, 2020

#MartinGugino is a peace activist and volunteer with the Catholic Worker movement. Why spread rumors about someone who embodies the Beatitudes? In case you've forgotten what's in the Bible you were carrying, Jesus said, "Blessed are the peacemakers," not the rumormongers. https://t.co/LMEAO16LvQ — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) June 9, 2020

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Buffalo Mayor Brian Brown, Rep. Brian Higgins, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Assemblyman Patrick Burke, Sen. Chuck Schumer and congressional candidate Nate McMurray were among the local Democratic politicians who condemned the tweet.

To Mr. Gugino, we’re praying for a speedy recovery for you and your family. Pres. Trump should go back to hiding in the bunker instead of tweeting baseless conspiracies about peaceful protestors and further dividing America. What are Senate Republicans going to do about this? https://t.co/fjUNpGrEol — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 9, 2020

The president is tweeting conspiracy theories about the Buffalo incident based on no evidence, no proof. Was the blood coming out of his head staged? Were our eyes lying to us? No. The man is still in the hospital & the president is disparaging him. It's cruel & reckless. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 9, 2020

This is sick. The President continues to use his platform to peddle conspiracy theories, this time about a peaceful protestor and fellow New Yorker. Not sure how this is supposed to bring our country together... https://t.co/NVyjkS8rn9 — Kathy Hochul (@LtGovHochulNY) June 9, 2020

There is no room for your hate and division here @realDonaldTrump. We are a community looking to heal. Your words only seek to tear us apart. Stop. https://t.co/F2w29Mnl6G — Brian Higgins (@RepBrianHiggins) June 9, 2020

A president who cared about the nation would come out of his bunker, take down the unnecessary fence around the White House, and try to bring our country together rather than further fan the flames of dissension. Unfortunately this president doesn't care about anyone but himself. https://t.co/n7h7ZraRco — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 9, 2020

Mr. President @realDonaldTrump, the City of Buffalo is laser focused on healing, taking action against racial injustice and building a good future for our residents. We pray for a full recovery for Mr. Gugino and as I have repeatedly said, the two officers deserve due process. https://t.co/BNvp15eRWL — Byron W. Brown (@MayorByronBrown) June 9, 2020

The man has no shame and no empathy. https://t.co/VaR5SECbog — Pat Burke (@PatBurkeNY) June 9, 2020

Dear @realDonaldTrump, Buffalo despises you. We are so glad you never bought the @BuffaloBills. Sure, you have a few groveling puppets, like jail bound Collins, @SpoxHHS, and @JacobsNY27. But you won here by 24 points. See how that number drops on June 23. Come here. Get booed. https://t.co/1rex8dLXJX — Nate McMurray for Congress 2020 (@Nate_McMurray) June 9, 2020

Reporters sought to quickly place the tweet in context of what is known about Gugino and the video of the incident.

A longtime peace activist, age 75, is pushed to the ground by police in Buffalo. Blood pools from his head. He remains hospitalized in serious condition. And the President of the United States wonders, in his patented question-statement style: "Could be a set up?" https://t.co/zZtCqh2hDr — Dan Barry (@DanBarryNYT) June 9, 2020

The OAN conspiracy theory the president is livetweeting here was reported by an ex-Sputnik (Russian state media) reporter, who last month claimed coronavirus was a cover by George Soros, Bill Gates, Dr. Fauci, the Clintons and China for "population control." https://t.co/k2qmNRZq26 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) June 9, 2020

Still rubbing eyes at this tweet. The guy was bleeding from is ears and was hospitalized. That was...faked? https://t.co/65J2KWbwKS — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 9, 2020

For those who care to learn about who Margin Gugino is, @makibecker of @TheBuffaloNews wrote this excellent profile. https://t.co/QczPRBmq0j https://t.co/YYwkVR3TL5 — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) June 9, 2020

There was blood leaking from his head.

It is visible on the video.

He is still in the hospital. https://t.co/9bwzv0gqsU — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) June 9, 2020

Is there a carbon monoxide leak in the bunker https://t.co/Z9G8njNTNI — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 9, 2020