This senior's not ready to go with the floe

By Larry Beahan

Remember those tear-jerking stories about old Eskimo women who had lost their teeth and could no longer chew hides to make them soft or do other useful chores around the igloo? Such a brave woman would wander out on an ice floe and wait for a polar bear to come and eat her. She hoped that the hunter would kill the bear to provide sustenance for her family.

Remember the heroic Norse warriors in their horned helmets, grown old? Too crippled to be of any use aboard a longship raiding the English coast or to herd reindeer. Such a hero would don his armor, go to a high cliff over the pounding surf and jump to join old drinking buddies in Valhalla, the Viking heaven.

I’ve been hearing murmurings that echo those heroics, regarding the Covid-19 pandemic and us modern relics.

Well, I am here to tell you I am no decrepit Norse warrior nor toothless old Eskimo lady. I may be a dentally impaired, moderately decrepit, old Buffalonian, but I am not in the mood to be eaten by a polar bear, jump off a cliff or suffer unnecessary death by Covid-19.

As far as I’m concerned, let the economy languish a little longer. President Trump’s hotel rooms will still be there even if I don’t throw away my money occupying any of them. Boeing 747s aren’t going to disappear if we keep them on the ground a little longer.

Sure, keep open essential services, health care and the food supply chain. But let’s follow medical expert advice and maintain this very effective lockdown long enough, so that when we do open up, the devastation of the virus will have abated and our hospitals will have ventilators, ICUs and enough well-equipped staff to take care of each of us as we need it.

It is tempting to say, “Damn the torpedoes, full speed away,” open the economy, let her rip, if you are under 30 and particularly if the lockdown has you unemployed. Maybe you will get only a mild case of the virus. Maybe it will skip your kids entirely. That’s just a couple of maybes. Some variants of this viral illness have been awfully hard on kids.

The unmitigated pandemic is a death warrant for those of us closed up in the rabbit warren, chicken factory-like nursing homes and prisons.

It may tempt some of us to think, ‘Of what use are these burdensome people? Won’t society be better off without them? Think of all their Social Security checks that won’t have to be sent. The culling effect of the virus could save the whole Social Security system. And prisoners, well, they brought it on themselves.”

Not to be too much of a conspiracy theorist but might some of us suspect that people in power purposely dragged their feet in recognizing and fighting the pandemic? And now they rush to give up the measures that have proved useful against it.

I do not intend to go “Gently into this good night.” I worked, paid my dues, spent a chunk of my life defending this country and I’m going to raise hell before anybody gives me up for their greater good.

Old folks rise up with me. Beat back those polar bears with your canes and walkers. Let’s enjoy these miserable golden years as long as they last.

Larry Beahan, of Amherst, wants his golden years to last a long time.