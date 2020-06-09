The numbers tell a positive story as New York State continues to reopen

The numbers keep providing optimistic news about the Covid-19 pandemic in Western New York and across the state.

For the first time since late March, fewer than 100 people are hospitalized with the Covid-19 virus in Erie County. County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz announced the milestone on Twitter Tuesday, calling it "very good news." As of Sunday, the hospitalization total was 98, down five from the day before. Thirty of the 98 patients are in intensive care units, down two from Saturday.

The news came shortly before Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said that Western New York had 1% of nearly 5,200 coronavirus tests Monday come back positive. On Monday, Cuomo cited Western New York as having a 2 percent rate of positive cases, continuing a sharp decline in positive cases over the last six weeks.

"We’re in a new phase, we’re feeling good, we’ve done great – but we have to stay smart," the governor said during his daily news briefing. "Because reopening resets the whole game. When you reopen and people start coming out, in some ways, you go right back to Day One."

The hospitalization total in Erie County peaked in late April at more than 250. It has decreased every day but one for the last three weeks, according to a chart Poloncarz tweeted. On May 25, there were 149 Covid-19 patients in Erie County hospitals.

The number of ICU patients on airway assistance was 19, an increase of two. The figure had bounced between 15 and 18 in the past two weeks. "Otherwise, all is trending well," Poloncarz wrote.

The Erie County Health Department's online map shows 6,490 cases of the virus and 570 deaths as of 5 p.m. Monday. There were 32 new cases and 10 more deaths in the preceding 24 hours.

Since Friday, the number of people tested for Covid-19 in Niagara County has grown by nearly 3,000, but only 31 tested positive for new coronavirus since then.

Tuesday's update from the Niagara County Health Department showed that the county has had 1,154 confirmed cases of the virus and 75 deaths. The number of deaths has not changed since Friday.

The number of Covid-19 tests carried out on county residents is 18,767. The rate of positive tests in the county has fallen to about 6%.

As of Tuesday, Niagara County had 205 active Covid-19 cases, but only nine of those patients were hospitalized. The others are isolated in their homes, the county Health Department said.

As New York State continues its phased reopening from the coronavirus shutdown order, Cuomo said the new metric to watch is the percentage of positive Covid-19 tests per day.

"This is what people should look at every day – hospital administrators, elected officials, citizens," Cuomo said Tuesday during his daily briefing. "How many tests did we do yesterday in the region, and what percentage is positive of those tests.

"This will tell you, on a day-to-day basis, if you start to see tremors of a spike."

Western New York administered 5,195 tests Monday, 75 of which were positive, a percentage of 1.4%, Cuomo said.

For reopening, the state considers the Western New York region to be the counties of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany.

Cuomo also said that the positive cases would be pursued by contact tracers in an attempt to determine the origin of any kind of outbreaks. The governor said other states which have reopened have seen significant increases in new cases.

"We know, as a fact, that reopening has very often caused problems ... in other states we're seeing significant problems," Cuomo said.

The governor cited news reports that Florida had its highest number of cases yesterday and that 12 states that reopened are now seeing spikes.

On Monday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz displayed weekly data that showed the county's percentage of positive cases dropping dramatically, even while testing has increased markedly.

On April 11, Erie County had more than 36 percent of about 3,000 weekly tests coming back positive; on June 6, the rate of positive cases was 2.2 percent with about 18,000 weekly tests being conducted.

Western New York's total of coronavirus deaths surpassed 700 on Monday as Erie County reported 10 deaths and Orleans County reported four to put the total at 711. The total cases for Western New York as of Tuesday afternoon is 8,398.