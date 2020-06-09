Cuomo goes off on Trump's tweet about injured protester: 'Show some decency'

During his daily news briefing Tuesday morning, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was expressing his opinion about what steps should be taken in the wake of protests over police brutality.

At one point, he talked about the need "separate political hype and partisan rhetoric from truth and facts."

And that's when he responded to President Trump's tweet early Tuesday morning which, without evidence, suggested that a Buffalo protester who was injured last week after being shoved by police "could be an ANTIFA provocateur."

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

The governor called the tweet "reckless," "irresponsible," "crude" and "disgusting." He said there was "no proof whatsoever" to support Trump's tweet.

Cuomo, whose voice rose in anger during his comments, implored the president to "show some decency."

Here are Cuomo's full remarks on the topic from his news conference:

"President Trump did a tweet today that surprises me, even after all the tweets he has done.

"You read his tweets, you get to a point where you say, well, nothing could surprise me. I’ve seen it all. And then you get surprised again. You get shocked again. You get disgusted again.

"The President of the United States; it's supposed to be a responsible position and a responsible person.

"He tweeted today that the protester in Buffalo, who was hurt by the Buffalo police, he was on a video that went viral; Mr. Gugino, a 75-year-old gentleman who was out protesting and is knocked to the ground by police. He's in the hospital in Buffalo, he was in intensive care, he's no longer in intensive care but he's still hospitalized. I spoke to him the day he was brought into the hospital.

"The president tweets that this man may have been a member of antifa, and that 'he fell harder than he was pushed.' ... 'Could be a set up.'

"It’s all made up. It’s all fabricated. There’s no fact to any of it.

"He accuses this man of being associated with antifa. No proof whatsoever. No fact, just an assertion.

"'He fell harder than he was pushed.' In the video, you see him pushed, and you see a 75-year-old man fall backwards and hit his head on the pavement.

Gov. Cuomo (D-NY) gets fired up over Trump’s Buffalo tweet: “How reckless, how irresponsible, how mean, how crude. If there was ever a reprehensible, dumb comment ... and from the president of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/wHqlRTCPb8 — The Recount (@therecount) June 9, 2020

"What does that even mean, 'fell harder than he was pushed?' What do you think, it was staged? You think the blood coming out of his head was staged? Is that what you're saying?

"You saw his head hit the pavement! You see blood on the pavement!

"Maybe he fell harder than he was pushed ...

"How reckless, how irresponsible, how mean, how crude. I mean, if there was ever a reprehensible, dumb comment. And from the president of the United States. At this moment of anguish, and anger, what does he do? Pours gasoline on the fire.

"If he ever feels a moment of decency, he should apologize for that tweet, because it is wholly unacceptable. Not a piece of proof, totally personally disparaging, and at a moment where the man is still in the hospital.

"Show some decency. Show some humanity. Show some fairness. You're the president of the United States."

During the question-and-answer period of the session, Cuomo briefly revisited the issue while talking again about political rhetoric.

"The fall was harder than the push. I’m still trying to get my head around that one. Disgusting."

Cuomo's complete comments on Trump's tweet begin at the 10:40 mark of the video below.

