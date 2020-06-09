Versatile Ryan Bates thankful his NFL path took surprising turn to Bills

It didn’t take long for Ryan Bates to prove his versatility to the Buffalo Bills last summer.

In his college career at Penn State, the undrafted rookie had started 22 games at left tackle, three at right tackle and nine at left guard.

The Bills acquired him from the Philadelphia Eagles in a trade three weeks into training camp. After just three practices and a walk-through with the Bills, Bates made his exhibition debut for Buffalo against Carolina, playing almost the entire game ... at center.

“I take pride in my ability to move, my athletic ability,” Bates said. “Coming out of college, a lot of people saw me as a center-guard, but they’d never seen me take snaps at center. The last time I had played center in college was in practice in 2015, my redshirt season at Penn State.”

“But I was kind of prepared for it,” Bates said. “With Philly, I had taken some snaps during 7 on 7s at center. It’s not like I was thrown in cold and never took a snap before. During that week of the Carolina game, I had practiced at center. If you’re not a starter, you have to be able to play all the positions, left and right.”

That’s why Bates beat the odds to make the Bills’ 53-man roster last season. It’s why he has a solid chance to make it again this year.

The Bills have six backup offensive linemen with NFL game experience: Ty Nsekhe, Bates, Daryl Williams, Spencer Long, Evan Boehm and Ike Boettger. Four of them are likely to make the 53-man roster.

Bates, 23, was surprised to land in Buffalo last summer. He grew up in the Philadelphia suburb of Warminster, Pa., and considered himself lucky to sign with the Eagles after last year’s draft.

“Growing up an Eagles fan, I got to be around Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jason Peters, some of the greats to ever play my position,” Bates said. “It was a real treat to get to pick their brains, to see how they do things. I remember doing a one-on-one vs. Brandon Graham, who I think is going on Year 11 with the Eagles. I grew up watching him. It was cool. It was also scary. I think I lost that rep. I think Brandon Graham got the best of me.”

Undrafted rookies are long shots to make an NFL roster, and it’s rare for one to get traded, especially in training camp. The Bills liked Bates coming out of college. So when backup tackle LaAdrian Waddle went down with a season-ending injury early in camp, General Manager Brandon Beane dealt backup edge rusher Eli Harold in exchange for Bates.

“Everyone tells me I’m an anomaly,” Bates said. “It was kind of a dream come true going to the Eagles, but in retrospect being traded was the best thing that could have happened. It was a much better situation coming to Buffalo. Philly kind of already had their guys. They had the people they wanted to keep. I was just kind of an extra guy.

“Buffalo obviously they took interest in me. I took it as a huge compliment. When I left the Eagles, I had an exit interview with the O-line coach, Jeff Stoutland. He told me it was a good thing. He said it’s nice to be wanted.”

Bates was active for nine regular-season games, including the last six. He played 20 snaps at right tackle in the second half of the comeback win at Tennessee. He saw one snap at New England – the TD pass to tackle Dion Dawkins. And he played the entire regular-season finale against the Jets at left tackle.

Bates has spent this offseason at his parents’ home. He works out in their garage, which he has converted into a workout gym and an office, where he conducts his Zoom meetings with Bills coaches and teammates.

He says his favorite position now is center.

“I like being in control, and I like making the calls,” he said. “People don’t realize how much difference there is playing tackle as opposed to the interior line. Because being at tackle, there’s a lot more space. You’re blocking these defensive ends who are getting paid $20 million a year. Some of ‘em are 6-7, 270 and run a 4.5. Some are the best athletes on the field. Tackle definitely is a challenge at times.”

Nevertheless, Bates knows he has to prepare for all positions on the line. Two days a week, he works on on-field footwork.

“Right now I’m mostly working tackle,” he said. “I take a lot of tackle sets. It’s a lot easier from my perspective going from tackle to the interior than going from the interior to tackle.”

The 6-foot-4-1/2-inch Bates also is confident his weight room work will make him better this summer. He was consuming 5,000 calories a day in March, roughly double that of the average American male.

“Our offensive line coach in Buffalo likes ‘em big,” Bates said of Bobby Johnson. “That was definitely one thing I needed to improve on from the end of the season to carry over to next season. At the end of the season, I was 302 to 305. Now I’m 310 to 313, and my goal is to get to 315 and be a steady 315.”

“I feel stronger than ever right now,” Bates said. “This quarantine really made me focus on my body and my nutrition. People don’t realize how important nutrition is for physical performance. I got a nutritionist. She helped me increase my calorie intake. I took this offseason to heart because obviously I want to make the team again.”