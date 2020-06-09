Here's what restaurant patrons can expect under phase three

Western New Yorkers are eager for the opportunity to venture out to their favorite restaurants again to dine in. But it's going to be different when they do.

Those restaurants that open will be no more than half full at any time, not including the staff.

Tables will be spaced at least 6 feet apart, or there will be barriers between them that are at least 5 feet in height.

You can only sit at a bar or communal table if there's at least 6 feet between your group and the next.

"Tables might be a little more sparse, but we have enough space within our inside facility to accommodate as many tables as we can handle," said Tucker Curtin, who owns The Steer Restaurant and Saloon and the Lake Effect Diner, both on Main Street in Buffalo. "Our dining room already had pretty good separation to begin with."

There will be lots and lots of sanitizer. And everyone – staff and customers – will be wearing face masks, except perhaps when patrons are sitting at their table.

"Is everybody going to do that? I’m not sure. Enforcement could be an expensive thing," said Robert Syracuse, co-owner of Pizza Plant, with locations on Transit Road in Amherst and One Canalside in downtown Buffalo.

But restaurant owners say they don't think the changes will be much of a shock to patrons, given what consumers have already seen as other businesses have reopened.

“People are used to it now,” said Anthony J. Scioli IV, co-owner of My Tomato Pie in Amherst.

Welcome to the new world of post-Covid dining in restaurants.

New York State on Tuesday released guidance for restaurants to use their inside dining rooms under phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, which could take effect in Western New York as soon as next week.

"We are very excited. Everybody is," Scioli said. "The customers that we had on the patio all weekend were all super-ecstatic just to be out."

The guidance – which includes mandatory and recommended steps–- deals with everything from physical distancing, hygiene and protective equipment to communication and screening.

"This is a serious health concern," said Dan Garvey, manager at The Roycroft Inn, and a board member of the New York State Restaurant Association. "The biggest thing restaurants can do is be prepared, just be smart about it."

Restaurant operators say they're not surprised by the guidance, which is consistent with what is being implemented in other states that are further ahead in the reopening process.

But it will still mean some changes for them, and for their patrons. "What they’re going to see is a reduced seating," Syracuse said.

Here's what else will change:

You'll get disposable paper menus, unless the regular ones are cleaned and disinfected between use.

Your forks and knives will be pre-packaged, or pre-rolled by staff wearing masks and gloves.

Don't expect to reach for that bottle of ketchup or shaker of salt; it won't be there. Restaurants must provide condiments in single-use packets or containers.

Each group is limited to no more than 10 people.

Lines for ordering, pickup, seating, payment or bathrooms must have six-foot spacing.

If there are a lot of people waiting for tables, you may be required to wait in your car for a text. Reservations and pre-ordering may be encouraged.

Cash may be discouraged in favor of credit or debit cards – unless the restaurant wants to take precautions.

"I'm not going to stop collecting cash," Curtin said. "We’re sanitizing the cash. We lay it out on a stainless-steel table, spray it with sanitizer, and let it dry."

Restaurants say they're prepared to comply, and some note that they're already using many of the guidelines and precautions outdoors.

"It's kind of a new normal," Syracuse said. "It’s not much different than what we’re operating with the patio seating."

The only major difference, Scioli noted, is the 50% cap on capacity. But Scioli also noted that restaurants had to briefly operate at 50% occupancy prior to the complete shutdown in March, so they already have some experience.