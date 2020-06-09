Regents did right by renewing BuffSci, but why did it take two votes?

There’s no reason to send flowers or a fruit basket to the State Board of Regents for doing the right thing by reauthorizing the Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School to operate for another five years.

The board’s vote on Monday merely corrected an unforced error that the Regents committed last month.

The governing body for the state Education Department, at its May meeting, had voted 9-7 against the charter school’s renewal application. It seemed that jealousy was getting in the way of common sense.

There’s a lot to envy at the school known as BuffSci, including its 94% graduation rate and proficiency scores in English language arts and math that each were topped by only three other schools in the city.

BuffSci is doing well by the 780 students it teaches at its three locations, a high school, middle school and elementary school. Catherine Collins, who represents Western New York on the Board of Regents, had voted against BuffSci last month. She cited concerns about Buffalo having too many charter schools and anticipated cuts in state aid due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Much of the tension between the public school system and charters is over money. School districts have to redirect some state aid to charters for every student they enroll. Districts resent that money, and some of their highest-performing students, are siphoned away by the charters, which are independently run public schools. Charters complain about getting a lower amount of aid per student than traditional public schools.

Collins, who served on the Buffalo School Board from 2004 to 2009, changed her mind and voted with 15 other Regents to reauthorize BuffSci. Collins apparently got the message that a high-performing school, with an enrollment that is 65% African American and 87% low-income, should be held up as a role model, not used as a scapegoat. Collins on Monday advocated for a three-year renewal rather than five, but that was voted down.

The board also approved an expansion to third and fourth grade for 144 students coming up from BuffSci’s lower grades.

Yomika S. Bennett, executive director of the New York Charter Schools Association, issued a statement praising the decison.

“Truthfully, we should not have to fight this hard for good public schools, especially ones that serve students the majority of whom are Black, Brown and low income. Regardless, we will continue to support families’ rights to choose good charter schools for their children.”

Putting sensible limits on the number of Western New York charter schools is entirely reasonable. Shutting down one of the most effective charters was devoid of any logic.