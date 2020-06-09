Poloncarz: Erie County Covid-19 hospitalizations dip under 100

For the first time since late March, fewer than 100 people are hospitalized with the Covid-19 virus in Erie County.

County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz announced the milestone on Twitter Tuesday, calling it "very good news." As of Sunday, the hospitalization total was 98, down five from the day before. Thirty of the 98 patients are in intensive care units, down two from Saturday.

The hospitalization total peaked in late April at more than 250. It has decreased every day but one for the last three weeks, according to a chart Poloncarz tweeted. On May 25, there were 149 Covid-19 patients in Erie County hospitals.

The number of ICU patients on airway assistance was 19, an increase of two. The figure had bounced between 15 and 18 in the past two weeks. "Otherwise, all is trending well," Poloncarz wrote.

The Erie County Health Department's online map shows 6,490 cases of the virus and 570 deaths as of 5 p.m. Monday. There were 32 new cases and 10 more deaths in the preceding 24 hours.