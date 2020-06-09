PIAZZA, OSF, Sister M. Francis Joseph

OSF PIAZZA, OSF - Sister M. Frances Joseph Passed away June 7, 2020, at the age of 86. Daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (nee Ciappa) Piazza; sister of James (Jean) and the late Christopher, Frederick, Charles, Frank and Concetta Sagliani; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Funeral and Mass of Christian Burial in the St. Mary of the Angels Chapel at 201 Reist Street, Williamsville, Interment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery. A Public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Sister Francis Joseph's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.